Henderson 2, Center 6 - District 17-4A: The Lions grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first inning when Dashawn Jackson walked and scored on a passed ball. The score went unchanged until the top of the fourth which saw the Roughriders leap ahead with three runs thanks to multiple singles and walks.

The Lions tried to make up the difference in the bottom of the fourth with Jacob Medford and Trace Antunes hitting a single each. Racer Wriggle came in as a pinch runner for Medford but got stranded on third base at the end of the inning.

