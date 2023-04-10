Henderson 2, Center 6 - District 17-4A: The Lions grabbed a 1-0 lead after the first inning when Dashawn Jackson walked and scored on a passed ball. The score went unchanged until the top of the fourth which saw the Roughriders leap ahead with three runs thanks to multiple singles and walks.
The Lions tried to make up the difference in the bottom of the fourth with Jacob Medford and Trace Antunes hitting a single each. Racer Wriggle came in as a pinch runner for Medford but got stranded on third base at the end of the inning.
Jackson hit a triple on a line drive to center field in the bottom of the fifth and he would score again on a passed ball for Henderson's second and last run of the night.
Center pulled further away with two runs in the sixth and one more in the seventh.
JJ Pickens pitched five innings for Henderson, allowing four runs on six hits, walking three and striking out eight.
Jackson pitched in relief for two innings, allowing two runs on three hits, walking one and striking out three. The Lions had four hits overall.
The loss moves Henderson to 1-8 in district play and they will host Kilgore on Tuesday.
Tatum 4, Elysian Fields 3 - District 16-3A: Tatum fended off the Yellowjackets' rally in the top of the seventh for a narrow victory. The Eagles racked up four innings across the first two innings. Carson Gonzalez doubled in the second inning, advanced to third base on a wild pitch and scored Tatum's first run on a passed ball. Camron Redwine hit a sacrifice fly that enabled Levi Lister to score their second run.
Cayden Tatum doubled in the third inning and made it home when Kohen Keifer singled. Keifer advanced to third on a passed ball and scored after a balk by Elysian Fields' pitcher John Beaver.
Tatum's Landen Tovar started on the mound and threw for six and one-third innings. He surrendered five hits and gave up one run when Blake Merritt homered in the top of the fourth.
Keifer pitched two-thirds of the last inning in relief, giving up zero hits and two runs and walking three. The Yellowjackets scored their last two runs on a passed ball and a balk from Keifer. Tovar stepped back in for the final strikeout.
Now 8-0 in district play, the Eagles will visit Waskom on Tuesday.
Leverett's Chapel 14, Union Hill 4 - District 19-2A: The LC Lions took a commanding lead after tallying six runs in the second inning and four runs in the third. Multiple batters got on base in the second and courtesy runner Nathan Pierson scored on a passed ball for LC's first run. A sacrifice fly by Joey Peery allowed Demarion Brown to score run number two. Singles by Dequincy Brown and Dylan Harris helped drive in the next four runs.
In the bottom of the third, Demarion Brown hit a single and then a single by Peery brought him home. Blane Reeves scored on an error after walking. Brown hit another single for his next at-bat, allowing Peery to score. Brown scored on a wild pitch for run number ten.
The Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the top of the fourth with three singles. The Lions answered with three more runs after more hits from Dequincy Brown and Reeves. Raymond Espinosa drove in the Lions' fourteenth run in the bottom of the sixth with a single.
The Lions made nine hits overall and had twelve stolen bases. Reeves stole the most with four.
Carson Ford pitched all six innings for LC, surrendering four runs on five hits, walking two and striking out six.
Now 3-8 in district play, LC will host Beckville on Tuesday.
West Rusk and Overton rescheduled their rained out Friday games for Monday.