Henderson 5, Kilgore 4 - District 17-4A: The Lions trailed the Bulldogs all the way to the top of the seventh. The game was scoreless for three innings with strong pitching from Henderson's J.J. Pickens and Kilgore's Tanner Beets. In the bottom of the fourth, walks and two singles gave Kilgore a 3-0 lead. Henderson answered in the fifth when Macen Jones reached on an error and scored on Trace Antunes' double. Conner Fabianni singled to advance Antunes to third, who then scored their second run on a sacrifice fly by J.T. Howard.
The Lions rallied again in the top of the seventh with three more runs for the win.
Henderson is 2-9 and will host Spring Hill on Tuesday.
Tatum 2, West Rusk 1 - District 16-3A: A pitching duel between Tatum's Landen Tovar and West Rusk's Will Jackson resulted in more hits for West Rusk overall but not enough runs to upset undefeated Tatum.
Tovar pitched seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits, walking two and striking out one. Jackson pitched six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking four and striking out four.
The Eagles got on board in the bottom of the third where Kohen Keifer walked, Levi Lister doubled and Tovar drove in both their runs with a single.
The Raiders left several runners stranded in earlier innings until the top of the fifth. Baylee Hughes came in as a courtesy runner for Clayton Keith and made it home after Cole Jackson hit a sacrifice fly. The Raiders almost tied it up in the seventh when Cole Jackson and Xander Mason hit singles back to back. Will Jackson got a flyout caught in center field, ending the game.
Tatum is 10-0 and has two more district games left starting with a road game against Jefferson on Tuesday, where a win would secure the district title. West Rusk is 7-2 with three more district games left. They host Troup on Tuesday.
Carlisle 0, Beckville 13 - District 19-2A: The Indians got shutout at home, getting one hit against Beckville's A Brantley in five innings. Levi Wooten singled in the fifth inning on a ground ball.
Chuy Enriquez pitched one inning to start for the Indians, allowing eight runs on five hits, walking four and striking out one. Wooten pitched in relief for three innings, allowing one run on five hits. Joseph Mejia pitched one inning.
Carlisle is 6-8 and visits Overton on Tuesday.
Leverett's Chapel 7, Overton 6 - District 19-2A: It was all Overton until a stellar rally in the bottom of the sixth by Leverett's Chapel that earned them five runs for a 7-5 lead. The Mustangs managed one more run in the top of the seventh thanks to singles from Bryce Still and Rylan Holleman there and the game ended when Isaiah Hawkins was caught attempting to steal third.
The Lions' rally in the sixth came from singles by Raymond Espinosa, Wyatt Ford, Demarion Brown, Dequincy Brown and Dylan Harris, with Harris driving in their sixth and seven runs for the lead.
Harris started on the mound for LC, pitching five innings where he allowed five runs on six hits, walking five and struck out two. Espinosa took over the last two innings for the win, allowing one run on three hits and striking out one. Demarion Brown and Dequincy Brown stole three and two bases respectively.
Braxton Harper pitched five and two-thirds innings for Overton, allowing seven runs on ten hits and striking out six. Brody Brown pitched one-third of an inning in relief.
Bryce Still was 2-for-3 at the plate, leading Overton in hits. Hawkins, Sawyer Rogers and Still stole one base each.
LC moves to 4-9 in district play and visits Big Sandy on Tuesday.
Overton is 8-6 in district play and hosts Carlisle on Tuesday.