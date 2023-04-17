Henderson 5, Kilgore 4 - District 17-4A: The Lions trailed the Bulldogs all the way to the top of the seventh. The game was scoreless for three innings with strong pitching from Henderson's J.J. Pickens and Kilgore's Tanner Beets. In the bottom of the fourth, walks and two singles gave Kilgore a 3-0 lead. Henderson answered in the fifth when Macen Jones reached on an error and scored on Trace Antunes' double. Conner Fabianni singled to advance Antunes to third, who then scored their second run on a sacrifice fly by J.T. Howard.

The Lions rallied again in the top of the seventh with three more runs for the win.

