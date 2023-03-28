Henderson 10, Gilmer 12 - District 17-4A: The Lions had a valiant comeback attempt in the final two innings, adding eight runs to nearly catch up to Gilmer’s 12. They first got on board in the fifth inning where Macen Jones hit a single to drive in two runs. 

In the bottom of the sixth, Dashawn Jackson’s triple drove in two runs and J.T. Howard’s double brought home Jackson for their fifth run.

