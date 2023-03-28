Henderson 10, Gilmer 12 - District 17-4A: The Lions had a valiant comeback attempt in the final two innings, adding eight runs to nearly catch up to Gilmer’s 12. They first got on board in the fifth inning where Macen Jones hit a single to drive in two runs.
In the bottom of the sixth, Dashawn Jackson’s triple drove in two runs and J.T. Howard’s double brought home Jackson for their fifth run.
Henderson loaded up the bases in the seventh and walked in two runs. Jackson’s sacrifice fly dorve in another. Howard and Aden Butler both grounded out to help score Henderson’s final two runs of the night.
River Bogle started the game for Henderson, pitching four innings where he allowed seven hits and eight runs, walked five and struck out two. David Jimmerson, Racer Wriggle and Brian Biggs pitched one inning each out of the bullpen.
The Lions move to 1-4 in district play and are hosting Carthage on Tuesday.
West Rusk 11, Troup 1 - District 16-3A: The Raiders’ offense was slow to pick up but once it got going they charged away with the game. They were up 2-1 after the fourth inning and took an insurmountable lead after racking up nine runs in the fifth. Jason Reasoner, Baylee Hughes, Ty Harper and Darren Nix all hit singles. Xander Mason had two RBI and Jimmie Harper, Reasoner, Jaxon Farquhar, Nix, Hughes and Ty Harper each had one.
The Raiders are 3-1 in district play heading to an away game at Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
On Saturday, they played a non-conference game against Central Heights, losing 15-5.
Tatum 2, Arp 1 - District 16-3A: Tatum triumphed in a pitcher’s duel with Arp. The Eagles had only one hit, a triple in the bottom of the third by Landen Tovar which drove in their two runs. Arp’s five hits produced just one run.
Tovar pitched seven innings for Tatum, allowing five hits and one run with 91 pitches, striking out eight and walking one.
Arp’s Colton Cross threw for six innings, struck out 14 and walked two.
Now 5-0 in district play, Tatum will host Jefferson on Tuesday.
Overton 1, Beckville 11 - District 19-2A: The Mustangs fell behind early against the second-place Beckville Bearcats on Friday. Beckville racked up four runs with five hits in the first inning and steadily grew their lead until the fifth when the game was called.
The Mustangs scored their sole run in the second. Isaiah Hawkins reached on a catcher’s interference and made it home after Mason Rowe grounded out.
Rylan Holleman pitched four innings for Overton, allowing nine runs on nine hits, walking one and striking out four. Braxton Harper threw from the bullpen for one-third of an inning, allowing one run.
The Mustangs made four hits with singles by Hawkins, Holleman, Rowe and Bryce Still.
Carlisle 3, Harleton 7 - District 19-2A: The Indians briefly led 2-1 until the fourth inning when Harleton pulled away with four runs after multiple singles.
Joseph Mejia and Clayton Howard got two hits for Carlisle. Levi Wooten pitched for seven innings, allowing eight hits and seven runs, walking two and striking out three.
Now 3-5 in district play, Carlisle is visiting Hawkins on Tuesday.
Leverett’s Chapel 4, Hawkins 14 - District 19-2A: The Lions had a rough time getting hits against Hawkins’ Braden Adams while their opponent steadily racked up runs in every inning. The Lions made four hits overall with singles by Dequincy Brown, Eduardo Espinosa, Joey Peery and Dylan Harris.
Carson Ford threw two and two-thirds innings for LC, allowing seven hits and seven runs, walking three and striking out two. Harris and Wyatt Ford pitched in relief from the bullpen for the final two innings.
The LC Lions move to 2-6 in district play and are visiting Union Grove on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 4, Garrison 17 - District 22-2A: The Wildcats couldn’t contain Garrison’s offense on Saturday and were down 16-4 after the first three innings. Aaiden Alsup doubled in the first and Jase Webb hit a single to bring him home. A wild pitch, a single from Webb and a ground out from Dawson Zarazinski drove in their last three runs of the day in the bottom of the third.
Jaxon Jones started on the pitcher’s mound for Mt. Enterprise, lasting one and a third innings, allowing eight hits and 12 runs, walking four and striking out one. Alsup and Webb pitched in relief from the bullpen for one and two-thirds innings and two innings respectively.
The Wildcats move to 0-5 in district play and are hosting Martinsville on Tuesday.