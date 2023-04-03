Henderson 0, Carthage 8 - District 17-4A: The Lions made two hits against Carthage's Dillon Davenport, a single by Conner Fabbiani and a double by River Bogle. David Jimmerson started things off for Henderson on the mound for one and one-third innings, surrendering one hit and three runs and walking seven. JJ Pickens and Brian Biggs took over as relief, throwing three innings and one and two-thirds innings respectively. 

Carthage first got on board in the second inning and added five more runs in the fifth to further secure the win.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription