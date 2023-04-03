Henderson 0, Carthage 8 - District 17-4A: The Lions made two hits against Carthage's Dillon Davenport, a single by Conner Fabbiani and a double by River Bogle. David Jimmerson started things off for Henderson on the mound for one and one-third innings, surrendering one hit and three runs and walking seven. JJ Pickens and Brian Biggs took over as relief, throwing three innings and one and two-thirds innings respectively.
Carthage first got on board in the second inning and added five more runs in the fifth to further secure the win.
Henderson moves to 1-6 in district play and visits Center on Tuesday.
Tatum 2, Central Heights 12: The Eagles got outmatched when they took on District 21's first-place team in a non-district game on Friday. The Blue Devils racked up steady runs in every inning with 12 hits overall including three solo home runs by Jackson Glymph and Ashton Wagner. The Eagles struggled to get their offense going against Central Heights' Cade York. Ashby Anthony hit a double and Truitt Anthony, Carson Gonzalez and Cayden Tatum got singles.
Landen Tovar pitched for three innings, allowing six runs on six hits. Ashby Anthony pitched in relief for one and one-third inning.
Still 6-0 in district play, Tatum visits Troup on Tuesday.
West Rusk 8, Waskom 0 - District 16-3A: With 65 pitches, the Raiders' Kullen Tavarez gave up only three hits and no runs across five innings and struck out ten. Will Jackson pitched in relief for two innings, surrendering one hit and zero runs and striking out four to complete the shutout over Waskom.
Jackson also drove in six runs for West Rusk, hitting a single and a double. Jimmie Harper had two hits including a single and a solo home run. Jason Reasoner hit a double. Carson Martin and Jaxon Farquhar had one single apiece.
The 5-1 Raiders are off on Tuesday and will visit Arp on Friday.
Overton 9, Big Sandy 10 - District 19-2A: Twice the Mustangs took the lead only for Big Sandy to tie it up. They were 7-7 entering the seventh and Isaiah Hawkins' triple earned Overton two more runs. Big Sandy loaded up the bases in their final at-bat and a ground ball hit by Jake Johnson reached on an error to help drive in the winning run.
Rylan Holleman started on the mound for Overton, pitching five innings where he allowed six hits and three runs, walked two and struck out six.
Bryce Still pitched in relief for two innings, allowing six hits and seven runs and walking four.
Hawkins led the team in hits with three. Still, Braxton Harper, Holleman and Mason Rowe hit a single apiece with two RBI for Still and Rowe.
Overton moves to 6-4 in district play and hosts Harleton on Tuesday.
Carlisle 1, Union Grove 4 - District 19-2A: The Indians made little headway against Union Grove's Peyton Laake with Jonathan Nix getting their only two hits for the day. Carlisle's Joseph Mejia scored on an error in the top of the third.
Levi Wooten pitched four innings for Carlisle where he surrendered four runs on three hits, walked two and struck out one. Jesus Enriquez threw two innings in relief, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out two.
Carlisle moves to 3-7 in district play and visits Leverett's Chapel on Tuesday.
Mt. Enterprise 5, Martinsville 6 - District 22-2A: After falling far behind, the Wildcats fought back and nearly caught up. They added one run in the top of the second after Lucas Burkhardt got on base with a single and Jase Webb doubled. Burkhardt hit a sacrifice fly in the third, allowing Aiden Rogers to score. Webb walked in the fourth and got home thanks to a Martinsville error. He scored again after hitting a single in the fifth and reaching home on an error.
Jaxon Jones pitched two and one third innings for Mt. Enterprise, allowing five runs on four hits, walking four and striking out two. Rogers took over for two and two-thirds innings, allowing one run and one hit, walking one and striking out four.