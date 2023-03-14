Carlisle 17, Union Hill 8 - District 2A-19: The Carlisle Indians charged away with an insurmountable lead late in the game. The teams were back and forth the first five innings and UH was ahead 8-7 when singles by Jonathan Nix, Kollen Sartain, Jesus Enriquez and Clayton Hart and helped Carlisle long to four more runs. More singles by Joseph Mejia, Sartain, Enriquez and walked runners after the bases were loaded added six more runs for the Indians.
Enriquez earned the win for Carlisle. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and one run, striking out five and walking five. Mejia started the game on the mound, throwing for two and one-third innings, allowing two hits and seven runs and walking one.
Now 3-1 in district play, Carlisle will visit Beckville on Tuesday.
Overton 4, Union Grove 1 - District 2A-19: A single by Rylan Holleman and a ground ball hit by Mason Rowe in the first inning got Overton up 2-0. Union Grove got on board with a single by Jax Daniels in the same inning and it was 2-1 until the seventh when Sawyer Rogers scored on a passed ball and Bryson Bobbitt scored on a catcher error. Bryce Still pitched seven innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five and walking zero.
Holleman led the Mustangs offensively with two hits in three at bats. They committed no errors on the field and Still had the most chances with four.
Overton is 2-2 in district play and hosts Leverett’s Chapel on Tuesday.
Leverett’s Chapel 1, Beckville 8 - District 2A-19: The LC Lions are 2-2 in district play after the Friday loss. The Beckville Bearcats took an early lead and were up 8-0 when The Lions got their sole run in the sixth inning. Bases were loaded when LC’s Demarion Brown was hit by a pitch, allowing Eduardo Espinosa to score.
Espinosa pitched one and two-thirds innings for LC, allowing three hits and five runs. Relief pitchers Dylan Harris and Wyatt Ford threw three innings and one-third innings respectively.
Brown and Raymond Espinosa hit one single apiece.
Area teams Tatum, West Rusk and Henderson competed in non-conference tournaments over the weekend.
Tatum (3A-16) hosted their tournament and went 0-3 overall, losing 11-1 to Carthage on Thursday and 10-1 to Orangefield and 4-2 to Central Heights on Friday.
Tatum resumes district play when they visit Elysian Fields on Tuesday.
Henderson (4A-17) went 1-3 overall in the Rusk Tournament, losing narrowly to West Rusk by 3-1 and to Diboll by 11-10 on Thursday, grabbing a 3-1 victory over Jacksonville on Friday and falling to Rusk 5-3 on Saturday.
The Lions will resume district play when they visit Spring Hill on Tuesday.
West Rusk (3A-16) went 4-1 in the same tournament. They won 12-3 over Jacksonville and shut out Diboll 1-0 on Friday. The Raiders took down Garrison 6-4 on Saturday morning before falling to Diboll 8-0 in the tournament championship game.
The Raiders begin district play with a home game against Arp on Tuesday.