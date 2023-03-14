Carlisle 17, Union Hill 8 - District 2A-19: The Carlisle Indians charged away with an insurmountable lead late in the game. The teams were back and forth the first five innings and UH was ahead 8-7 when singles by Jonathan Nix, Kollen Sartain, Jesus Enriquez and Clayton Hart and helped Carlisle long to four more runs. More singles by Joseph Mejia, Sartain, Enriquez and walked runners after the bases were loaded added six more runs for the Indians. 

Enriquez earned the win for Carlisle. He pitched four and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits and one run, striking out five and walking five. Mejia started the game on the mound, throwing for two and one-third innings, allowing two hits and seven runs and walking one. 

