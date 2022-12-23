Four exemplary student-athletes participated in an honorary signing day on Tuesday at the Tatum High School (HS) auditorium. Friends, coaches and family gathered to watch Kerrigan Biggs (University of Arkansas at Monticello), Cullen Fite (Arizona State University), Landon Estrada (Central Baptist University) and Truitt Anthony (Bossier Parish Community College) sign their national letters of intent.
Biggs was a star volleyball player for the Lady Eagles who made it to the regional semifinals in this year’s playoffs. She frequently led her team in kills per game and was named Blocker of the Year for District 6-3A. She also made Academic All-State. At Arkansas-Monticello she will play in the Great American Conference.