Former Ranger takes over as assistant softball coach at Kilgore College

Kilgore College has named former Ranger student-athlete Kendyl Dockter as assistant softball coach for the 2021-22 season.
Dockter transferred to play softball at KC in 2019 after her freshman year at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
AT SEOSU, she started 14-of-37 games, batting .235 with a home run and seven RBI.
While at KC, she batted .400 to lead the team with eight home runs and 33 RBI, guiding the Rangers into postseason play for the first time in school history.
Dockter is a graduate of Rowlett High School where she was named 2015 All-Area selection, 2015 First Team All-District, 2016 First Team All-District, 2017 District MVP and 2017 First Team All-District.
She graduated from KC in 2019 and graduated from Ouachita Baptist University in August of 2021.
“Thank you to Dr. Brenda Kays (KC president) and the administration for this opportunity,” Dockter said. “I am grateful to be back at Kilgore College – this time in different shoes. I am very excited to give back to the game that gave me so much.”
Dockter is the daughter of Craig Dockter and Carla Bunch, and has four siblings: Paisley Dockter, Brandon Bunch, Brad Bunch and Dillon Bunch.
Head coach of the Rangers is Trish Robinson, entering her second season at the helm of the softball program.