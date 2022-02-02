HISD alumni and former Lions basketball players gathered together during halftime at the Lions’ Friday night home game against Spring Hill to honor Tommy Alexander, the head basketball coach for the Henderson Lions from 1973 to 1982. Alexander became a well-respected coach for his remarkable ability to lead his students, and he later used that passion to serve as a superintendent at three school districts.
As a Kilgore High School alumni, Alexander was an All-District basketball player for the Bulldogs and was selected to the Texas High School Coaches’ All-Star Team during his senior year. After graduating, he studied at Kilgore College and East Texas State University at Commerce (now known as Texas A&M at Commerce) while playing collegiate basketball. Alexander took his first head coaching job at Sulpher Spring High School in 1970.
Three years later, Alexander accepted a position at Henderson High School as the head basketball coach.
“Tommy became one of the most respected coaches in East Texas due to his ability to lead young men,” the biography that was read at the tribute said. “He convinced his players that they could achieve anything they set their minds to if they were willing to work for it. This work ethic that he helped create in them carried over into their lives as successful men in their respective communities.”
In 1977, Alexander led his team to the district championship. At the time, the district was divided into two zones. Henderson was in the East Zone with Kilgore, Carthage, Pine Tree, Center, and Chapel Hill. The Lions were predicted to finish in last place, but they won their zone by two games.
Then, the 1977 team advanced to face Palestine, the winner of the West Zone. Palestine, which had a state-ranked team, had a scoring average of 80 points per game. Henderson’s scoring average was 39 points per game.
Despite the odds being against them, Henderson bested Palestine 44-42 in three overtimes.
“The Tyler Morning Telegraph described this play-off as the mismatch of the year in East Texas,” the biography read. “This win showed an amazing coaching job and an amazing bunch of athletes who believed in their coach. They still do today!”
Alexander ended his coaching career in 1987 due to health reasons and spent the next 16 years serving as a superintendent for Sabine, Henderson, and West Rusk.
On the court, Alexander was also accompanied by his wife, Kathy, and his family.
“Tommy spent 44 years of his life serving the students of East Texas and influencing many along the way,” the biography read. “Thank you, Coach A!”
The Henderson Lions lost the match against Spring Hill 45-52, moving their district record down to 3-4. They also took on Tyler’s Cumberland Academy Knights on Tuesday; however, results were not available as of press time.
On Friday, the Lions will travel to Kilgore and face the Bulldogs in the second round of district play. During the first round, Henderson defeated Kilgore 46-36. As of press time, Kilgore stood at a 2-5 district record.