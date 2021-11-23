Henderson High School’s first UIL cheer team began fundraising on Friday with Deanan Gourmet Popcorn to help cover their expenses, including entry fees for competitions and showcases, camps, uniforms, and props (such as poms, signs, and megaphones), for this year. The cheer team has 17 total students, split between freshman, JV, and varsity teams.
The girls will compete in various competitions and showcases at Dallas ISD, Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Mt. Pleasant High School, and Mt. Vernon High School to prepare for the UIL Spirit State Championship competition.
The UIL Spirit State Championship will be held through Jan. 13-15 at the Fort Worth Convention Center. The registration fee for this event alone is $500 for a 4A school. This will be the first year in the history of HHS’ cheer program that a team will compete competitively.
The community can order their choice of assorted bags of popcorn online or by phone. Henderson HS Cheerleading on Facebook has posted their link to Deanan’s website that will credit the cheer team with the sale. To order by phone, call 972-442-1500 and tell the staff the code “FFF-HendersonHS-Cheer” in order to credit the team with the sale.
Most products are priced at $30, except the assorted premium popcorn, which is $35, and the team gets $9 from each purchase. Deanan’s popcorn flavors are salsa-n-cheddar, Say Simple! (their version of original movie theater butter), white cheddar, cheese, kettle corn, dark chocolate, caramel, and vanilla. Assorted premium flavors come in pecans-almonds and cashew-coconut. Kettle corn and Say Simple! are both vegan products. All flavors are gluten-free, Kosher, and packaged in a peanut-free facility.
Each order includes free shipping, and the order will be delivered within five business days. The fundraiser ends on Dec. 12.