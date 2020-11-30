Sliding into their second win of the season, the Henderson Lady Lions varsity basketball team had taken on the Pine Tree Pirates this past Saturday November 21 in a fierce battle. The Pirates, coming in with 0-2 for the season, were bringing their A-game to the court that day, forgoing any politeness.
The Henderson Lady Lions were more than ready to face the Pirates’ swords face-on with their own teeth and claws, bringing the game to a decisive conclusion in the fourth quarter, the score ending in 29-26.
The Lady Lions had a soft start, feeling out their opponents, and testing the waters. With With a foul from the Pirates on #12 Mikeya Washington in the first quarter, Washington gets the opportunity for two free throws. Unfortunately though, she misses both and the ball goes right back to the court. Picking up after her, #33 Breniya Karkless picks up a 3 pointer before the first quarter comes to a close.
In the second quarter, the Lady Lions weren’t able to close in on the net. The defensive players hounding their every move contained the explosive power of the Lions, but it wouldn’t last long.
After half, the Lions came out onto the court with a plan for setting up their victory. Two player were fouled from the Lions, # 23 Ty’esha Mosley and #25 Taylor Helton, two times on Helton. Both ladies lined up for their free throws, Mosley was regrettably unable to swish the net, but Helton scored the only two points for the Lions in the third.
When the fourth quarter started, the energy that the Lions had been holding onto exploded on the court, with a total of nineteen points being slapped on the board for the Lady Lions. Field goals (2 pointers) made by #5 Venecia Medford, #24 Sakaylon Roquemore, Helton, and Washington. Harkless pulled out a three pointer alongside a missed free throw, while Washington, Roquemore, and Helton were all fouled on.
Washington scored a free throw off her foul chance and so did Roquemore. Helton scored six free throw shots during her chances at the basket.
The game was tied up and pushed into overtime, with Helton scoring 2 field goals and Mosley gaining a free throw. Five points more for the Lions in overtime placed them in the lead by 3. The game came to a quick close, 29-26, with the Lady Lions pumped for the win.
On Monday November 23, the Lady Lions then took on the Brownsboro Bears for their second to last game before the Thanksgiving holiday. With heavy hearts, the Lady Lions walked away from the game with a loss, the score 26-71.
In the first quarter the Lady Bears brought a storm to the court, within minutes the score for the Bears was already in the double digits while the Lady Lions struggled to put a few points on the board. In the second quarter, at around 6 minutes until the half, the Bears had a fifteen point lead, 35-10. Into the third, with less than 4 minutes left in the quarter, the Lady Lions had managed to climb into the twenties, but the Bears had, by then, jumped to a 20 point lead.
At around the halfway mark in the fourth, it seemed as if the Bears had lost their momentum, however that hope was dashed with a three pointer that started a 12 point climb in the last 5 minutes. The score being chalked up to a whopping 35 point difference, 71-26. During the game the Lady Lions desperately worked together as a team to claim victory, but despite 43 rebounds and 9 steals, the team wasn’t able to put enough points on the board.
The Lady Lions turned around and ran right back out onto the court the next day, Tuesday November 24, to take on the Gladewater Bears at 2 p.m. The fierce fight was brought by the Lady Lions, and with a power struggle to gain a lead, both teams fought tooth and nail for the win. The Lady Lions came out on top, squeezing in a 1 point lead victory, 53-52.
This was the last game the Lady Lions played this past week, with Thanksgiving Thursday the team took a break from the court and school. They will be back Tuesday December 1, facing off against the Carthage Bulldogs in the Bulldogs’ home turf. The game will start at 7 p.m.