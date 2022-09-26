The Leverett’s Chapel Lion’s football game against the Tyler King’s Academy Knights turned into a track meet on Thursday night. After a first-half scoring frenzy, the Lions overcame the Knights 78-24 and the game was called due to the mercy rule.
The Knights looked like they were going to keep pace with the Lions early on. They scored on their first possession as did the Lions. The Knights followed that up with an immediate touchdown after the Lions’ kickoff. That was the last time the Knights led the scoreboard. The Lions’ offense exploded, racing back and forth across the field and scoring on nearly every possession. As the Lions’ defense figured them out, the Knights found themselves stopped too many times. When the first quarter wrapped up, the score stood at 26-12.
The Lions offense wouldn’t let up in the second quarter and more than once their defense forced a turnover on downs. Twice they intercepted the Knights’ ball, once by DeMarion Brown and the second time by Raymond Espinosa. It helped to force the Knights’ momentum to a crawl. The Knights picked up just two more touchdowns without adding any extra point conversions. Meanwhile, the Lions picked up seven touchdowns and a safety. As the long first half winded down and the Lions’ lead over them shot past 45 points, the Knights were fighting just to ensure a second half would even happen. But it was not to be.
The Lions’ stellar offense was evenly powered by running and passing the ball. Brown and Trent Wheat led the team in rushing, recording 129 and 83 yards respectively. Brown completed five out of six passes and was also the Lions’ primary touchdown scorer of the night, followed closely behind by Wheat. DeQuincy Brown and Nathan Pierson added one touchdown each.
“We started out slow. We’ve got a habit of starting out slow we’ve got to get rid of,” said assistant coach Dale Irwin after the game. “The kids played well, played hard. They always do. We’ve just got to continue doing the little things right and getting better.”
Irwin said they’re going to need to keep that momentum going next week when the Lions have their homecoming game next Friday. They’ll face off against undefeated Oakwood, a 1A Division II team ranked sixth in the state.