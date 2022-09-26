The Leverett’s Chapel Lion’s football game against the Tyler King’s Academy Knights turned into a track meet on Thursday night. After a first-half scoring frenzy, the Lions overcame the Knights 78-24 and the game was called due to the mercy rule.

The Knights looked like they were going to keep pace with the Lions early on. They scored on their first possession as did the Lions. The Knights followed that up with an immediate touchdown after the Lions’ kickoff. That was the last time the Knights led the scoreboard. The Lions’ offense exploded, racing back and forth across the field and scoring on nearly every possession. As the Lions’ defense figured them out, the Knights found themselves stopped too many times. When the first quarter wrapped up, the score stood at 26-12.

