The East Texas Homeschool Sports’ Chargers (5-3) dominated the Leverett’s Chapel Lions (0-1) 67-18 during Monday night’s basketball game.
In the first quarter, the Chargers made their mark as they bolted ahead to 22 points and left the Lions behind at four points.
Leverett’s Chapel tried to regain their footing by adding five more points to the scoreboard in the second quarter, but ETHS overpowered them again, boosting their score to 39.
The Chargers wreaked havoc in the third quarter as they tightened up. The Lions broke through just enough to score two more points, but they bit ETHS dust as they charged ahead to 54.
The fourth quarter sealed the Charger’s fate as the match’s winners, scoring 13 more points. Leverett’s Chapel scored seven points.
For the Chargers, shooting guard and team captain Joshua Dragoo made noise on the court as he put 23 points up on the scoreboard, with three three-pointers, six two-pointers, and two free-throws. So far this season, Dragoo has scored 89 points for ETHS. Dragoo was also named the player of the game.
Right behind him, sophomore power forward Ethan Gallant scored 12 points for ETHS with six two-pointers. Last week against Big Sandy, Gallant scored his first four points of the season.
ETHS’ small forward Beau Thompson also increased his scoring average against the Lions after scoring 10 points. Thompson made two three-pointers and two two-pointers.
Center Luke Starrett scored nine points for the Chargers, with four two-pointers and a free throw. So far this season, Starrett has scored 56 points for ETHS.
Sophomore small forward Issac Hill scored 6 points for ETHS with three two-pointers. So far this season, Hill has put a total of 37 points up on the scoreboard for the Chargers.
Shooting guard Joey Stipp and small forward Eyan Eckerdt also contributed a combined seven points for ETHS. Eckerdt scored a three-pointer and Stipp scored two two-pointers.
Leverett’s Chapel did not have any stats available as of press time.
The ETHS Chargers will travel to and take on the Trinity School of Texas’ Titans Thursday night.
The Leverett’s Chapel Lions will battle Arp on Dec. 17.