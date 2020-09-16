The Tatum Lady Eagles played against the Waskom Wildcats last Friday in a sweeping victory, 3-0 for the overall match. The sets scores were 25-12, 25-17, and 25-13. This win for the Lady Eagles varsity volleyball team sets their overall wins-losses score at 11-4. Also, this was their first district game of the season and their district score is now 1-0.
The match was an overwhelming experience for the Waskom Wildcats as they faced our formidable and mighty Lady Eagles. Our ladies did not let the Wildcats have even a single breather.
Outstanding ladies out on the court that night include #4 Kayla Jones, #3 Kaylei Stroud, #7 Kerrigan Biggs, #11 Macy Brown, #2 Summer Dancy-Vasquez, and #13 Abby Sorenson. Jones had 15 kills, 1 dig, and 1 block.
Stroud took home 9 kills, 6 digs, and 4 aces. Biggs left the court with 6 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, and 1 ace. Brown had 6 kills, 5 digs, and 2 aces. Dancy-Vasquez 15 digs, 3 aces, and 2 assists. Sorenson was a pillar of teamwork with 31 assists, and she also picked up 4 digs and an ace while she was at it.
These ladies were instrumental in the overall victory, but it is always teamwork that solidifies the chances. These ladies all work hard and will continue to do so for the rest of the season.
The Lady Eagles went on to face the Jefferson Bulldogs in a conference away game Tuesday night. The results from that game will be included in the next game.