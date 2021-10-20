TATUM - The Tatum Eagles, 6-1 (2-1), held off a determined Atlanta Rabbit team 30-20. The Rabbs came in without a victory, but they sure did not play that way.
“We looked at the film and said to ourselves, how can this team be 0-7? It makes no sense. They have a good offensive line, they have good backs and they execute well,” stated Tatum Head Coach Jason Holman.
The game was closer than the score indicated. Atlanta led 20-16 at the half and after three.
“We really came out flat to start the game,” stated Holman. “But you have also got to give Atlanta a lot of credit, they really got after us. They had about twice the energy level that we showed,” he added.
The Eagles scored first taking the opening kickoff and driving 85 yards in five plays, 80 of it in only two snaps. A 62 yard QB Kendric Malone to WR Jayden Boyd pass took the Eagles from their 15 to the Rabbit 23. Three plays got them inside the 20 and then on fourth and five, an 18-yard pass to Kendall Williams put them in the endzone. Jose Ventura converted and Tatum led 7-0.
The Rabbs tried to answer quickly. From their 37, QB Jack Plunk connected with WR Cooper McClure who was finally hauled down by Jackson Richardson at the Tatum seven. According to Holman, “that might just have been the play of the game.” Richardson led Tatum in tackles with twenty and was the defensive player of the game.
The Eagle defense then rose to the occasion as Atlanta’s two rushing plays and two passing plays produced a net loss of eight yards. The first quarter would end with Tatum up 7-0.
Atlanta got on the board early in the second as RB La’Randion Dowden took it home from ten completing a 60 yard, eight-play drive. The two-point conversion failed and the Eagles still led 7-6. The Eagles would answer 22 seconds later. Following a nifty kickoff return by Quentin Harmon, the Eagles started at their 47. RB Jacoby Norris found some room and rambled for 40 to the Atlanta seven. Malone then again connected with Boyd for the score. The PAT was no good, Tatum 13-6.
Dowden then would score twice sandwiched around a Tatum field goal. The Rabbits went 77 yards in 11 plays with Dowden going over from nine and then made the two-point conversion to take the lead 14-13.
The Eagles went sixty yards in 12 plays only to have the drive stall. They settled for a Ventura 34 yard field goal to retake the lead 16-14.
Atlanta answered with 16 ticks left to twirling time as Dowden went 31 for the score, capping a nine-play, 73-yard drive. This time their try for two failed, Atlanta 20-16. Three incomplete Tatum passes took us to halftime.
In the Eagle locker room at the half, it was not a quiet place. “I got a little loud,” stated Holman. “And I stayed loud for a time.” The words had some effect.
The teams traded three and outs in the third until the 3:24 mark when Atlanta recorded the initial first down of the quarter. At the end of three, the Rabbs led 20-16.
With 5:29 left in the game, facing a fourth and eight at the Atlanta 41, Malone connected with Williams who took it to the house. The drive covered 94 yards in 11 plays. The Ventura PAT gave the Eagles a three-point lead, 23-20.
On their next possession, starting at their 40, Atlanta faced a second and ten when Plunk was picked by Malone who cruised in from 40 for the score. The Ventura PAT gave the Eagles the final margin of victory.
After an exchange of possessions, a pick by Tatum’s DB Taelyn Moore-Simon allowed the Eagles to run out the clock.
Lessons from this game? “You never take another team for granted and you always prepare with a lot of respect for them,” stated Holman.
This week the Eagles look to fix past mistakes blocking and tackling as they work toward a road game at Jefferson. The Bulldogs feature a talented freshman running back, two good quarterbacks, and a lot of very fast athletes.