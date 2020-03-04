LONGVIEW - Friday night at the Lobo Coliseum, the Tatum Eagles defeated the Atlanta Rabbits in the Area Round of the playoffs 60-49. It was a battle. The game was close until the final two minutes.
TABC state ratings showed Atlanta at 13 and Tatum at 20.
“You know, when you get to the playoffs you’re playing some really good teams,” stated Tatum Coach Brett Carr. “We were talking about this as coaches and could see a time in the game when we would fall behind. We talked about that a lot in preparation and the question was...how would we respond.” Tatum answered the call.
The Eagles jumped on top with a fast start in the first with threes from Brian Hawkins, Kendric Malone, Ty Bridges, and Haden Crowley. Jayden Boyd added six and the Eagles led 18-9 after one.
All of the Rabbit points were from 6’9” five-star prospect Junior Daimion Collins. Collins also recorded four blocks for the evening and caused multiple altered shots in the paint.
In the second, the Rabbits scampered back as the Tatum shooting went cold. In the quarter Atlanta outscored Tatum 17-5. J.J. Fields had seven and Hunter Allen added five.
At the 2:31 mark of the second Atlanta took the lead 21-20. A late three by Boyd cut the halftime margin to 26-23. For Atlanta, it came at a cost as Collins picked up two fouls in the half.
Atlanta would lead by as many as eight in the third before Tatum rallied. Paced by seven from Boyd, the Eagles outscored Atlanta 15-12 and tied the score at 38 with 1:07 left.
Collins would score four in the fourth before fouling out at the 5:14 mark.
Faced with trying to overcome the Tatum lead, the Rabbs had to foul. This would not work as Kendrick Malone sank a three and then converted 11 of 13 free throw attempts. The Eagles outscored the Rabbits 22-11 in the quarter.
Atlanta ends the season with a 30-5 mark.
For the game, Boyd paced Tatum with 20 followed by 19 from Malone.
The Eagles advanced to play Troup on Tuesday at Hawkins High School. The Tigers defeated Daingerfield (39-37) and Commerce (45-37) to advance to the third round.