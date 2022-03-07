HALLSVILLE - In the Regional Quarterfinal round of 3A boy’s basketball in East Texas, the Tatum Eagles held off a determined White Oak bunch to notch a 57-51 victory and advance to the next round Friday evening at Prosper High School against Commerce at 6 PM.
“The word I would use to describe tonight is resiliency,” stated Tatum Head Coach Brett Carr following the contest. “I was concerned when they got down on the scoreboard, but they responded. I’m proud for them. It’s a big deal to go to a Regional Tournament.”
The Eagles (28-5) found themselves trailing by five late in the third. But, they bounced back to tie the game at 43 heading into the fourth.
With four minutes to play, the Eagles led by one at 49-48. But that was as close as White Oak would come as the Eagles ended with points and strong defense for the final margin of victory.
The Eagles scored eight of their 14 for the quarter in the waning minutes while the defense held White Oak to three.
Kendall Williams had seven in the quarter while Jayden Boyd added six. Boyd was the high scorer for the Eagles with 22 while Williams finished with 17.
For White Oak (32-5) the season closes in spite of three players hitting double figures. Ben Jacyno had 13 as did Landon Anderson. Gunner Solis added 10. The ‘Necks were undefeated in District play.
The Eagles led early on with a three by Ty Bridges and a basket by Boyd. Threes by Anderson and Solis gave the ‘Necks a 6-5 lead and this set the tone for the contest.
Tatum stayed out of foul trouble but the trade-off according to Coach Carr was a click down on the defensive steals.
“We probably preached the idea of staying out of foul trouble a bit too much because it resulted in a downturn in defensive pressure,” he stated.
You can look for the Eagles to find the right balance as they head into Friday’s contest.