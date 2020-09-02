Friday night at Eagle Stadium, the Tatum Eagles opened the 2020 football campaign with a 63-62 victory over the Center Roughriders. The Eagles won on the scoreboard and edged the Riders in passing yards, rushing yards, and total yards by slim margins. For Center, it was a night of explosive plays. After five ties and four lead changes, the Eagles took the lead 42-35 at the 4:44 mark of the third and never trailed again. Leading only by one in the final minute, the Eagles converted a fourth and a yard from the Center 46 when the Roughriders jumped offside and were penalized five. The Eagles then ran out the clock.
Tatum led 14-7 after one, 28-21 at the break, 49-41 after three, and 63-62 at the end. A missed conversion after a score by Center proved to be the difference.
After the contest, Tatum Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Jason Holman had this to say. “I was extremely proud of our guys. We fought for four quarters and regardless of all the adversity we had to fight through, and there was a lot, we were able to pull out a victory. We have to correct a number of things, such as our kicking game, on the defensive side, and some things about our offense. It is almost impossible to get the guys into game shape without playing a game. You can simulate all you want, but there is no substitute for playing and getting into the flow of the game. We need to manage situations better, and we’ll work on those things this week.”
After Senior Night activities and a 30-minute lightning delay, the season started amid Covid-19 UIL restrictions, social distancing, and facemasks.
After a 58-yard kickoff return, the Roughriders struck first with the game only 13 seconds old as Center RB Keomodre Horace darted 17 yards for the score. Luis Gonzalez added the PAT and the Riders led 7-0.
Horace would score four more times on the night with runs of 64, 54, 17, and 67 yards.
The Eagles would answer the bell going 77 yards in eight plays. Junior QB Kendrick Malone ran for 10, passed to Kendall Williams for 12, Ty Bridges for 14, and Cam’ron Redwine for nine. Two runs by Malone gave the Eagles a first down at the 24. Malone then found Senior Decartiyay Allison who dashed home from 24. The Omar Rodriguez PAT tied the game at seven at the 8:59 mark in the first. Center then went four and out and punted.
The Eagles scored again at the 6:05 mark to take the lead 14-7. Malone ran for three and ten. Ty Hollins sandwiched those with runs of ten and one before going 14 for the score. The Eagles covered 38 yards in only six plays. Rodriguez added the PAT.
Center’s Keshun Hoyt stole the ball from a Tatum receiver as the Eagles were driving for another apparent score. Hoyt then raced 97 for six and with the PAT the game was tied at 14.
Center would then take the lead on a Jake Hanson to Makel Johnson 80 yard pass, catch and run. The score was 21-14 Center with 7:28 left in the second.
Tatum’s Malone would then score twice. After a Tatum pick by Ty Bridges, Malone dashed six yards for the score. Following a Center three and out, the Eagles took over at midfield. The Eagles covered the 50 yards in four plays. Malone found Allison for 16 and Kendall Williams for 17 before he scampered for nine for the score. At the half, it was Tatum 28-21.
Center scored first to tie the game to open the second half on a run by Horace.
Hollins put Tatum back up 35-28 on a one-yard plunge after the Eagles covered 55 yards in 10 plays. The game was tied again at 35 after Hanson found Jamal Moore from 34.
The Eagles then went back on top at 4:44 of the third when Allison went over from 10.
A 78 yard, six-play drive would add to the lead. Highlighted by Malone’s 60-yard pass to Williams that gave the Eagles a first down at the 15, Malone went over from four for the tally.
Allison and Hollins would close out the Eagle scoring with runs of three yards each on drives of 65 and 50 yards.
Malone finished the night 17-33 passing for 293 yards and one score. He rushed 18 times for 109 yards and 3 more TD’s. Hollins rushed 15 times for 74 yards and Allison had 65 on 14 runs. Kendall Williams caught five for 114. Question Sheffield caught two for 49. Allison caught three for 45 and Jayden Boyd caught two for 31 to lead the Eagles.
Coach Holman looks for improvement before the second game. “Yeah, I think there can be a lot of improvement between weeks one and two,” he stated. “There are certainly some things we need to straighten out.”
The Eagles are next in action Friday night as they travel to Daingerfield to play the Tigers.