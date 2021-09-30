TATUM - Nothing rips out your heart quite like high school football. With 9:25 left in the game, the Tatum Eagles led the Gladewater Bears by 14. At the 28 second mark, the Bears were ahead 29-28. Bear Senior QB DJ Allen led the comeback and completed a two-point pass for the margin of victory. Allen plans to play next year at TCU. It was the opening district game for both Tatum, 4-1, (0-1) and Gladewater, 2-2, (1-0).
After the game, Tatum HC/AD reflected on the loss. “That was certainly a tough loss. When you lose a game like that in the final seconds, you can’t help but dwell on the thought of if we could have only held them off at the end. But the truth is, there were plays to be made throughout the game that we didn’t take advantage of such as three 1st half turnovers, only one of which resulted in points. After the game, I told the kids that I understand how much this one stings. I said that there will be the tendency to want to blame one person or one side of the ball, but we ALL lost this one together. As a team, we should have never allowed ourselves to be put in the position to lose at the end of the game. You have to give Gladewater credit, they made the plays down the stretch that needed to be made to win the game,” he stated.
Here’s how the scoring went. Following an Issac Dancy-Vasquez pass interception, the Tatum Eagles went 47 yards in only five plays to take the lead at the 7:39 mark of the first. Along the way, RB Daymien rushed for 10 and RB Quentin Harmon dashed for 14. Eagle QB Kendric Malone completed an 18-yard pass to WR Jayden Boyd for the score. With the Jose Ventura PAT, the Eagles were on top. This proved to be the only score of the first half. Malone completed 13 of 18 passes for the game for 224 yards and two TDS. He suffered one INT.
The Eagles upped their lead to 14 in the third at the 7:44 mark when defensive lineman CJ Fite fulfilled the dream of every big defensive player. He intercepted a pass and took it 20 yards for the score. Ventura converted, and the Eagles led 14-0. On the ensuing drive, the Bears would answer. GW went 64 yards in 12 plays with Allen covering the last 12 for the touch. Jonathan Arreguin converted, Eagles 14-7.
Then came three scores in quick order. With 30 seconds left in the third, the Eagles would score as Malone rushed for 16 and completed a 17-yard pass to WR Kendall Williams. RB Jacoby Norris rushed for 11, and four and plowed the last eight for the score. With the Ventura PAT, Tatum led 21-7. RB Za Campbell then scored for the Bears from 14 capping a 64 yard, seven-play drive. Tatum 21-14. Tatum answered with a pass from Malone to Williams who zigged, zagged, broke tackles, and found a way to score from 59 yards out. Tatum was back up 28-14. Williams led all Tatum receivers with seven catches for 135 yards.
Gladewater then went on drives of 70 and 69 yards for scores with Allen connecting with Eli Kates for the two-point conversion to give the Bears the lead 29-28 with only 28 seconds left.
The Eagles had one last shot. Tatum got to the Bear 25, but a last-second pass into the end zone was too far.
The Eagles now have a bye week. “Our plan for the Open Week is to regroup, it will provide us an opportunity to rest up some. For the most part, we are healthy, but we do have some kids banged up a little,” he concluded.
Life can make you bitter or better. Holman said, “Hopefully, we use this loss as a catalyst for the remainder of the season. I think our kids would agree that we don’t want to experience what happened Friday night, again!”
Tatum’s next game is October 8 at New Boston.