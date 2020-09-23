The Tatum Lady Eagles varsity volleyball team took on the Troup Lady Tigers last Friday night in a district away game hosted by Troup at their home court. The Lady Eagles won the match 3-0, with the sets scores being 25-17, 25-12, and 25-14.
The ladies made a clean sweep of the Troup team, not letting the Lady Tigers have even a moment of breathing room. All of the Lady Eagles participated in this win that night, each one supporting the team with their individual achievements.
Macy Brown, Kayla Jones, and Kaylei Stroud who took on the net with their fiery determination, managing to attack with precision and keep the Tigers in defensive mode. The top servers from the match that night for the Lady Mustangs were Abby Sorenson, Kaylei Stroud, Kensi Greenwood, and Summer Dancy-Vasquez.
Brown had 9 kills and 4 digs, Jones took home 9 kills, 4 blocks, and 2 digs, and Stroud walked off the court with 9 kills, 1 block, and 4 aces. Sorenson had 28 assists as the pillar of support for the team that night, as well as an ace and 4 digs.
Dancy-Vasquez walked away with 2 assists, 20 digs, and 2 aces, while Greenwood managed 3 kills, 6 digs, and 2 aces. Another notable member was Kerrigan Biggs, who garnered 5 kills and 3 digs that night.
These ladies were the reason behind the Tatum Lady Eagles’ third district win of the season. This win also set their overall record of wins-losses to 13-4 before their game Tuesday night.
Tuesday night they played against the Elysian Fields Lady Yellowjackets in a district away game. The Yellowjackets' overall record before Tuesday night was 8-3. The next edition will have the results from that game.