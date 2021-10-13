NEW BOSTON - The Tatum Eagles scored in the first twenty seconds and went on to a 45-0 victory over the New Boston Lions.
According to AD and HFC Jason Holman, there were many positives.
“It wasn’t perfect, but I thought we put together one of the better games of the year,” he stated. “We took a team that was on the ropes and we finished them off. It was nice to get the shutout as well. Offensively, I thought our line played better. We still allowed a little too much pressure at times, but we ran the ball better than we have the past few weeks. Kendric Malone had a big night with 258 passing and 2 TDs. He also rushed for a pair of TD’s. Kendall Williams had 110 receiving on 4 receptions, which averaged 27.5 yds per catch. On defense, Trey Fite had an active game with 7 Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Sacks, 2 Hurries, and 1 Fumble Recovery. Jaylen Jones also had a good game and led the team in tackles with 13,” he concluded.
The Eagles, 5-1 (1-1), took advantage of multiple Lion miscues and led 7-0 after one, 17-0 at the break, and 24-0 after three. Many were on the exchanges. “With regards to New Boston’s problems with the snap, they changed their Center because of CJ Fite being the Nose Guard. As a result, they had several miss-handled snaps. So, in effect, the D-Line did have something to do with that,” he stated. New Boston drops to 2-3 (0-2) on the season.
The Eagles scored quickly to open the contest. Tatum’s Jackson Richardson returned the short opening kickoff 39 yards to the NB 27. On the opening play from scrimmage Malone connected with WR Jayden Boyd for the score. With the Jose Ventura PAT, the Eagles led 7-0.
The Eagles would pad their lead with ten in the second. Malone capped a 73 yard, nine-play drive with a three-yard run. Along the way, Malone connected with Boyd for 34 and nine and with Williams for 20. Jacoby Norris rushed for ten and Daymien Smith bulled for 18. In addition to the PAT, Ventura would add a 29-yard field goal to cap a 50-yard drive as the quarter expired to twirling time.
To start the third the Eagles kicked off and recovered the Lion fumble at the 31. This marked the seventh fumble of the night for the Lions and the second one lost. Tatum converted for touch in four plays. Malone raced for 16 while RB Quentin Harmon rushed for seven and later eight for the score. Ventura’s PAT was true and the Eagles led 24-0.
In the fourth, the Eagles would score three times. Malone found Remington O’Bryan from 17 for a score, ran 12 for the second, and Norris would rush for 18 for the final. Alan Chavez provided the PATs.
The Eagles return home on Friday to take on Atlanta.
“This week our focus will continue to be on us getting better at what we do. Honestly, that’s what it is always about. There are plenty of things we didn’t do well in all 3 phases of the game. You never master the game of football. There is always room to improve. Offensively, we didn’t always protect the QB as we would like, so we have to improve our protection. Defensively, we got out leveraged at times, and our tackling needs to improve. In the Kicking Game, we need to improve our Kickoff coverage and be more consistent with our kicks,” stated Holman.
Atlanta always seems to play Tatum tough. They are better than their record indicates.
“Atlanta is 0-7, but after watching the film they run the ball well and have a physical O-Line. They struggle to execute in the passing game which makes them somewhat one-dimensional. On Defense, they have good overall speed and several D-lineman that are physical. They struggle to fit the run game correctly and with the overall speed of the game because they are young and inexperienced. Regardless of their record, we have to respect our opponent and prepare to get their very best effort,” he concluded.