The Tatum Lady Eagles volleyball girls swooped down with their talons out, ready to rip into the Elysian Fields Yellowjackets late Tuesday afternoon in a district away game. The match ended up going into overtime with four sets. The Lady Eagles dominated out on the court, winning the match 3-1.
The first set was pretty even; however, the Lady Eagles brought forth their energy and coordination in a clever moment to gain a lead on the Yellowjackets. The score for the first set ended up being 25-19 in favor of the Lady Eagles. During the second set; however, it seemed as if the Yellowjackets were picking up their pace, fighting back with all their might to claim the second set.
Both teams went back and forth for a bit, with neither gaining much ground until the Lady Eagles managed to pull ahead thanks to the efforts of teamwork and coordination. The second set’s score for the night was 25-21. In the third set though, the Elysian Field Yellowjackets took the court by storm, landing attack after attack, never letting the Lady Eagles have any breathing room.
In doing so, the Yellowjackets secured the third set that night, with a score of 16-25 for the Lady Eagles. This pushed the district match into an overtime fourth set for determining the outcome of the night. Luckily, it seemed as if the Yellowjackets ran out of steam, letting the Eagles once again take another set out from underneath Elysian Fields, with the score ending up being 25-17.
Ladies that night who shone out on the court that night were #3 Kaylei Stroud, #4 Kayla Jones, #11 Macy Brown, #7 Kerrigan Biggs, #6 Kensi Greenwood, and #13 Abby Sorenson. Stroud had 18 kills that night, along with 20 digs and 2 aces. Jones managed to come close behind with 12 kills, 1 block, and 3 digs. Brown walked off the course with 10 kills, 1 block, 4 digs, and an ace.
Greenwood pulled off 5 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, and an ace while being a versatile teammate out on the court. Although, a pillar of support for the team that night was Sorenson, with a whopping 46 assists, 2 kills, 8 digs, and 3 aces herself. These ladies were amazing out on the court, but the entire team is to be recognized for their hard work and dedication which led to the victory.
The Lady Eagles had another district match this past Friday against the Arp Tigers hosted at the Tatum home court. The Arp Tigers' overall record was 2-6, while their district record was 1-3. The Tatum Lady Eagles, after Tuesday, had their records updated to 14-4 for overall and their district had been 4-0. The results for Friday’s game will come out in a later edition.