Tatum’s Lady Eagles varsity basketball started out their season this week, with their first game on Monday, November 23. Their opponent that afternoon were the Marshall Mavericks, in the Mavericks’ home court. The game was handily won by the outstanding Eagle team with a 3 point lead, 52-49.
This bumped up the overall record for the Tatum Eagles to 1-0 going into their next game, which was the next afternoon. Tuesday’s opponents were the Mt. Pleasant Tigers who came in with an overall record of 1-0. The game was a fierce fight, but the Tigers were a far more formidable opponent than the Eagles were prepared for.
The Tigers brought forth an aggressive playstyle, setting the pace of the game. The Eagles weren’t able to keep up and by the end of the second half, the Tigers had an impressive lead that was difficult for the Eagles to overcome. Unfortunately, the game ended with the score having a 25 point difference, 36-61.
The Eagles then headed into the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but are planning to put in work when they come back, preparing for the next game. On Tuesday, December 1, the Eagles will face off against the Pewitt Brahmas from Omaha, Tx in the Eagles’ home court at 6 p.m.