Eagles fall to Lobos this past Tuesday afternoon at Tatum’s home court. This was the kick-off game for the Tatum Eagles basketball season, but unfortunately, the Eagles lost in a close match-up against the formidable Longview Lobos.
Walking out on the court that night, the Eagles were prepared to fight with talons out to crush the Lobos who had started their own season two weeks prior and had been resting at a 3-3 overall in wins-losses. The night was young, and the Lobos took center stage in the first half, claiming for themselves the first points of the game.
First blood against the Eagles was a field goal, and from there the Lobos racked up a score of double-digits within the first quarter. However, the Eagles followed them quite quickly, taking for themselves eighteen points in the first, only two points, or a field goal, behind the 20 on the Lobos side of the scoreboard.
The first quarter blended into the second quite seamlessly, with the fast pace of the first continuing. The Lobos and Eagles run neck in neck, with rebounds and steals a plenty, the net was never still. Coming off the backboard, the rebound from the Lobos was snatched up and immediately taken to the Eagles’ net. Taking 13 points in the second quarter the Eagles bring the score to 32-31, with the Lobos ahead by only a free throw’s worth right before the half.
As the third quarter started up, the Eagles stormed out on the court with buzzing energy, taking no prisoners, scoring field goals and three-pointers. The Eagles accumulated points like there was no tomorrow in an almost comeback during the third quarter.
At the beginning of the third, the Tatum Eagles managed to grab a solid lead of 3 points, 33-36 and even pulled ahead 5 points closer to the end of the third with a 5 point difference, 41-46. However, within the last few minutes of the third, the Lobos hit a three-pointer and a field goal to move up 5 more points, playing the Lobos ahead by 2, 48-46.
During the fourth the Lobos grabbed the chance to seal the victory route, putting pressure on the eagles playing inside defensive positions, making it hard for the Eagles to make a play for a steal. Fifteen points for the Lobos and ten for the Eagles, the game came to a crashing finish. The Eagles walked off the court disappointed but not discouraged.
Notable players for Tatum that night were Kendric Malone, who scored 22 points for the Eagles, and equally strong performances by Trey Fite, 10 points, and Aiden Anthony, 9 points.
The Eagles also had a game scheduled for Friday night, against the Marshall Mavericks (0-4), at the Eagles home court. The results from that game will come in a later edition.
The next game the Tatum Eagles are set to play will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at home against the Diboll Lumberjacks. The game will start at 7 p.m.