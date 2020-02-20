BULLARD – The Henderson Lions clinched their first district title in recent memory as Caleb Medford scored a season high 25 points.
The 63-48 win over Bullard nearly completes the district season with only Kilgore left to play last night.
A fray Friday night marred the results as several players from both teams were sent to the showers prematurely.
“We are excited and ready to play our last home game, especially against a rival,” Coach Joshua Francis said Tuesday morning. “We plan to play hard and have a good attitude moving into the playoffs. Our kids definitely play different at home in a special way. We are excited to see them compete.”
Henderson jumped out to a 25-18 lead via 10 points by Medford. Joined by Fuller and Washington, the trio accounted for three shots from behind the arch.
Bullard made a small run at the lead in the third quarter, outscoring Henderson 18-15, but the rally fell way short of its intended mark as the Lions roared back in the final stanza with 25 points.
Neither team had a good night at the free throw line. Henderson went 5-for-13 while Bullard only hit 4-for-10 on the night.
“As for bi-district, we will either play Pittsburg or North Lamar,” Francis said. “They have a tiebreaker game this Friday to determine fourth place. We will play one of those teams either Monday or Tuesday of next week.”