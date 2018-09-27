The Henderson High School boys and girls cross country teams traveled to Pine Tree last Friday to take part in a meet hosted by Pine Tree High School.
The Lions had an early start, boarding the bus destined for Pine Tree at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, but despite the difficult running day and red-eye start, coach Alexander was pleased with his team’s work ethic.
“We ran on a Friday and nobody batted an eye,” Alexander said. “Everyone was on time. This group is really tough and they aren’t afraid to grind every week.”
Jose Gonzalez led the boys team, finishing in the top seven with a time of 18:40.52. Other runners on the boys team included Daniel Garcia with a time of 20:40.84, Salvador Bazaldua with 23:26.98 and Alan Orta who clocked in at 24:19.78.
Bazaldua’s time likely would have been faster, but he stopped to assist a runner from Chapel Hill when he twisted his ankle on the course. Though this increased his running time, Alexander was impressed by his sportsmanship.
“I was pleased with our competitiveness and our sportsmanship,” Alexander said. “[Bazaldua’s] sportsmanship was on display.”
The girls team was led by Yaritza Sanchez who ran the girls course in 14:56.06. She was accompanied by Yaira Gomez and her time of 15:10.88, Antalisha Brewster with a time of 16:00.98, Ryelei Williams with a 16:19.53 running time and Meredith Salazar who finished right behind Williams with a 16:21.49 final time.
Josel Victorino and Cesaro Guazman from the JV boys team also ran the boys course with running times of 23:54.3 and 15.31.34 respectively.
Though he admitted that the runners’ times overall “weren’t where we would have liked,” Alexander described the meet as “outstanding.”
“Coach Darby and Pine Tree High School hosted an outstanding meet with a very demanding course,” Alexander said. “The commitment [our runners] show each other is really inspiring. They showed up early and worked really hard.”