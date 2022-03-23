NACOGDOCHES, Texas – Springtime in Texas is good for many, especially cowboys and cowgirls who make their living in rodeo.
Since the beginning of January, the contestants have crisscrossed the Lone Star State seeking every dollar they can muster, and that’s one big reason why so many will make their way to the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo & Steer Show, set for 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 24-Saturday, March 26, at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center.
Of the hundreds of competitors set to arrive in east Texas for the rodeo, 30 of them have qualified for the National Finals Rodeo. That field includes five world champions, who account for nine gold buckles. It’s proof of what the best in the business think about the Nacogdoches rodeo.
“We want them to come here and want to come back,” said Anita Scott, executive director of the expo and civic center. “We try to do all the things that will help them want to be here year after year.”
That includes working with the livestock producer, Dallas-based Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, which has been recognized as a nominee for PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year 12 times.
“We’ve got the best stock you can get with Pete Carr,” Scott said. “You see these animals at all the big rodeos. We always get the top-name contestants that you see on TV because of that. We have all the elements; we’re just trying to fine-tune everything we’re doing.”
The Carr team not only provides the livestock for the rodeo but also handles the event’s production. Carr staff will work closely with Scott, announcer Andy Stewart, clown Rudy Burns, trick rider Madison MacDonald Thomas and sound director Randy Mayer to showcase the family-friendly evening of entertainment and great competition that is ProRodeo.
“The presentation, the production and the personnel he brings is simply amazing, and we look forward to Pete and his crew coming to Nacogdoches,” Scott said. “It’s a professional rodeo from the back pens to the arena and everywhere in between.”
Scott and staff at the expo and civic center handle all the heavy lifting it takes to prepare for the annual rodeo. It’s just a handful of people, but they have big tasks ahead of them well before March. Once the Carr crew arrives, the locals hand over the bulk of the duties to the contract personnel.
“I think having the Pete Carr and his crew with us helps draw the bigger-named cowboys, and we are blessed to have them at the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo & Steer Show,” she said. “He’s got a great reputation, and the guys want to come and want to win this rodeo. If it says Pete Carr on it, they know it’s going to be good and it’s going to be the caliber they want and get them the scores they need in order to win.
“We’re blessed to have the best in the business here. Pete is just a great guy. He and his entire crew are very involved and dedicated to our success.”
Like everything with the Carr brand, the attention to detail just points everything into producing an outstanding rodeo.