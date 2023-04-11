Connor Sharp is set to lead the Carlisle Indians football team after formally accepting the position of head football coach and athletic director during Carlisle ISD’s regular Board meeting on Monday night. Sharp replaces Cody Day who was originally selected for the job at the end of March but decided to step down before his first official day for personal reasons.
Sharp was one of the hiring committee’s top three finalists with a “very impressive interview” according to Superintendent Josh Johnson. He comes to Carlisle after serving as an assistant coach at Bryan High School. Before that, he was a defensive coordinator for the Sabine Cardinals.