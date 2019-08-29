Grace Colley served 11 points in a row en route to a match high 15 points Tuesday night at the Henderson Lady Lions defeate Longview Pine Tree 25-15, 25-21 and 25-20.
While it was a straight-set victory, the Lady Lions struggled to maintain the momentum, allowing Pine Tree to hang around in the match.
Henderson (16-14) has had a rollercoaster season up to this point.
“We have been up and down this season,” Coach Cal Goss said about the Jeckyll-and-Hyde’esque tempo of play.
Colley opened the match with a personal best 11-point barrage, which included one ace, an opening-point stuff by Heather Craig and a kill from Addison Northcutt.
Henderson cruised through the first set of the match with seemingly little effort winning 15 of its 25 points on its own serve.
“I believe so, it is [personal best record]. I don’t remember my past stats, but I believe that it is,” Colley said in post game comments. “I was really proud of myself that I didn’t choke up and miss a serve.”
The next two sets of the match were completely opposite of the first set.
Pine Tree took its first and only lead of the night in the second set, 5-3 after serving four consecutive points.
Henderson battled back eventually tying the game at 11-11 and regaining the lead 16-13 behind the serving of Ann Mills.
Pine Tree, a Class 5A team just wouldn’t go away late in the set, always staying a couple points behind.
Henderson closed out the set on three consecutive Pine Tree unforced errors.
With the match clock bordering on 90 minutes, neither team seemed to be able to accomplish a knockout blow to end the match.
Henderson only scored 11 points of its serve and committed a couple of untimely-unforced errors with net serves and potential kills that sailed out of bounds.
Pine Tree held its ground trialing 22-18 before succumbing to Henderson 25-20.
Statistically, Henderson was led in scoring by Colley with 15 points, followed by a quiet 10 points from Northcutt.
Analena Tavo had 10 kills, followed by Craig with six.
Henderson will travel to Jacksonville Friday with games at 4:30, 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.