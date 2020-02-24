Clean Sweep

Lions complete district run at 6-0
The Henderson Lions completed a sweep of District 16 play at 6-0 with a 62-37 win over rival Kilgore Tuesday night in the friendly confines of the home court.
Henderson put three players in double digits, while having three experienced players riding the pine.
It was a bold prediction nearly three weeks ago when Lion’s coach Joshua Francis challenged his team to go undefeated in the second round of district play.
But they rose to the occasion.
“I’m real excited right now,” the normally cool, calm and collected Francis said. “We finished off the season the right way. The kids played hard. We got a big win at home against a district rival. Nothing but smiles around here,”
Jy Fuller led the charge for the Lions leading all scorers with 22 point. Caleb Medford with 12 points and Bryson Collins with 11 points followed Fuller.
A welcomed contribution came from Torami who scored five points, but played strong defense inside with five blocked shots.
While Francis is in his first year at the head coach at Henderson, he started seven years ago at the middle school. This year’s senior class was his first group of players.
Thomas Hathaway led Kilgore with 15, and was the only player in double figures for the Bulldogs.
Henderson jumped out early leading 13-6 at the first break and 30-16 by halftime.
It’s no secret that the Lions like to run the floor and run they did as they broke through Kilgore’s full-court defensive press early and often.
Henderson took the weekend off as a Friday-night play-in game between Paris-North Lamar and Pittsburg, both with only one district win in District 15.
The winner will play Henderson on either Monday or Tuesday night, presumably in the Longview area.