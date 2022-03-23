NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS - There are some significant changes happening for rodeo fans in this east Texas community of 32,000 people.
It’s helping build the excitement for the Nacogdoches Pro Rodeo & Steer Show, set for 7:45 p.m. Thursday, March 24-Saturday, March 26, at the Nacogdoches County Exposition and Civic Center.
“We’ve got a lot of things happening in the arena,” said Anita Scott, director for expo and civic center. “We now have an announcer’s stand coming up above the bucking chutes, and we’re going to have a new sound system in place by the time the rodeo happens.”
That’s just the beginning. It’s all part of a grand point of view to showcase the local rodeo not only to the fans that come every year, but also to the ones that are looking for that community activity to continue to enjoy. The organizers are also working to present the best picture possible to the contestants that make their way to Nacogdoches every year.
“Over the summer, we took out a chain-link fence and extended the concrete slab by the bucking chutes, and we’ve created an area where we will welcome the contestants and give them a taste of our hospitality,” Scott said. “We want to let them know how much we appreciate them coming to our rodeo.They have a lot of rodeos to choose from, and they chose us; we’re grateful for that.”
The contestant hospitality came about because of the generosity from the members of the Cornerstone Cowboy Church. That will help shine a good light on the event to the contestants that make the rodeo possible.
“I want to be the best small rodeo of the year,” Scott said. “I want to hear what the contestants are saying when they get here so we can make our rodeo as good as we possibly can for them. I’m listening, and I want to share that information with our sponsors.
“We are the oldest town in Texas, and I want us to be the best rodeo not only in Texas, but in the whole United States.”
That’s a powerful goal, but that’s the mentality it takes to produce a great event, one that will have the community talking.
The rodeo will feature some amazing entertainment. In addition to the competition, veteran funnyman Rudy Burns will showcase his clowning prowess, and trick rider Madison MacDonald Thomas will have fans mesmerized by her athleticism on a running horse.
Veterans will be recognized Thursday, and the Nacogdoches High School band will play the national anthem that night.
The rodeo will honor kids with childhood cancer Friday and will raise awareness for breast cancer Saturday.
“I think the town is more excited this year than I’ve seen in a long time,” Scott said. “I think everybody’s so excited to be doing things. Americans are resilient. There is no sport more American than rodeo. We stand for the flag. We honor our veterans. It’s spilling over into the community that is maybe not into rodeo, but they see and realize what they may have been missing.
“It’s a good feeling, and they want more of it. Rodeo just makes you feel good.”