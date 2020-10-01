BECKVILLE – It took Beckville only three plays to go 75 yards after receiving the opening kickoff and it was an omen of things to come as the Bearcats went on to down Carlisle 34-14 here Friday night in both teams’ District 9-2A opener.
It was the only 9-2A game played as the other two games - Hawkins vs. Linden-Kildare and Frankston vs. Big Sandy – were canceled due to COVID and Union Grove was open. Carlisle was scheduled to host Big Sandy this week for the Tribe’s homecoming contest but Big Sandy has already forfeited the contest and will not play for another two weeks after that.
After Beckville scored its first touchdown just 58 seconds into the game on a 47-yard run by quarterback Ryan Harris, the Bearcats took only four plays to score on their next possession for a 13-0 lead. The big play in the 69-yard series was a 50-yard scamper by freshman J’Koby Williams on first down. Beckville made it three scoring series in a row after going 73 yards in eight plays, with Harris hitting a wide-open Milo Morrison down the right sideline for a 55-yard score on a fourth-and-eight for a 21-0 lead on the first play of the second quarter.
The Indians lost Carlos DeLeon and Matthew Rigdon, their first two quarterbacks, to ankle injuries. DeLeon went out in the first quarter after an 11-yard gain and Rigdon was injured in the second period and attempted to play through the injury before having to leave the game with 7:40 left in the third.
“That hurt us, but as poorly as we played, I don’t think it affected the final outcome,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game
As good as the Bearcats were offensively, Baker was extremely disappointed and frustrated with the execution of both his offense and defense. “We didn’t tackle anyone and we didn’t block anyone,” he said after the game. “No one was ready tonight. Not me, not the coaches, and not the players.”
“We knew they were tough coming in, but I didn’t expect us to put out that kind of effort that early and continue through the game. I’m very disappointed in how we played. This is as bad as a Carlisle team has played since I’ve been here.
“We didn’t play very well and they’re a very good team. Their quarterback played well and so did their freshman.”
The Indians scored their first touchdown with 1:57 left in the first half on a one-yard run by Rigdon. The big play in the drive was a 36-yard pass from Rigdon to Turner. Rigdon took the snap, rolled out to the right, dropped the ball, picked it up, dodged a defender, and found Turner downfield for the big gain.
Down 34-7 with 3:33 left in the game after Harris had scored on a 23-yard run, the Indians took over at their own 25 following the kickoff and Griff Rigdon took a handoff from third-team QB Brett Roland and broke through the middle of the Bearcat for a 71-yard sprint before dragged down at the Beckville four. Two plays later, Rigdon scored from the one.
Matthew Rigdon originally sprained his ankle last week against Timpson before reinjuring twice Friday night. “Carlos may be through for the year,” Baker said. “It’s a bad high-ankle sprain. He’ll have to see the doctor tomorrow to see just how bad it is.”