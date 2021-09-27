The Leveritt’s Chapel Lady Lions hosted and eventually came up short to Carlisle’s Lady Indians Tuesday night. The Lady Indians won 3-1, improving their district record to 3-1 and overall record to 5-17.
This game bumps Leveritt’s Chapel’s district record to 1-2 and 4-12 overall.
Both teams put up a tough battle in the first set. However, Carlisle emerged victorious with a score of 25-23.
The Lady Lions lost their footing in the second set as the Lady Indians left them in the dust. The score was 25-17.
With two set victories under their belt, Carlisle appeared to become a little too confident as Leveritt’s Chapel got back on their feet. The Lady Lions raced to the winning 25 as the Lady Indians stalled at 15.
Much like the beginning of the match, both teams fought tooth and nail in the fourth set. But Carlisle came out with the win 25-23.
The Lady Lion’s most notable players for the match are
Ashilia Smith, Jasmin Chavez, Jayden Pierson, Jalynn Peery, J. Avalos, and Gracie Warren.
Smith had seven kills.
Chavez had 19 digs, six kills, three assists, and two aces.
Pierson had seven kills, six digs, and one ace.
Peery had five kills, one assist, one dig, and five aces. Peery was also named the Player of the Match.
Avalos had 28 digs and three kills.
Warren had 16 digs, 15 assists, and two kills.
Carlisle had no player statistics avaliable for this match.
Leveritt’s Chapel also hosted Big Sandy on Friday. Results were not avaliable before our publishing deadline.
The Lady Lions will host Union Hill on Tuesday and travel to Overton on Friday.
Carlisle hosted Hawkins’ Lady Hawks for a district match on Friday. Results were not avaliable before our publishing deadline.
The Lady Indians will take Tuesday off and be back on the court against Big Sandy on Friday’s out-of-town game.