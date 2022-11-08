ALTO - Despite Carlisle’s best two playmakers going down with injuries early in the first half, the District 11-2A champion Indians ended the game just three yards short from the winning touchdown here Thursday night in a 36-31 loss to Alto.
Nevertheless, Carlisle will face 6-3 Evadale Friday at Trinity in a Class 2A D2 bi-district game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Evadale downed Hull Daisetta 39-16 last week for the opportunity to face the Tribe.
Brody Eaves, who came into the Alto game with 1,490 yards on the ground, managed just 12 on four carries before suffering an injured knee with a little over nine minutes left in the first half. Eaves has 33 touchdowns on the year and 1,502 yards on the year.
Two plays later Clayton Hart, the Tribe’s second leading rusher with 428 yards and the leading receiver with 28 catches for 492 yards, left the game when a crushing hit by an Alto defensive back left him motionless on the field. Both are expected to play against Evadale and each had scored before being knocked out of the game. Hart had 10 TDs on the year, five rushing and five through the air.
“Both could have finished the game tonight, but since the game really didn’t mean anything since we’d already clinched the championship,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game, “we didn’t want to take a chance with them.”
Ramiro Camacho, the Indians’ starting right tackle on offense and defensive tackle, injured a leg and also left the game, but is expected to play against Evadale.
Carlisle finished the regular season 9-1 and a perfect 4-0 in league play.
Alto scored on the first play of the game on a 70-yard by Rashawn Mumphrey, who had just 29 yards on his next 10 carries to finish with 99.
Carlisle ran off 31 straight points to grab a 31-6 lead by halftime. David DeLeon had a 37-yard field goal on a hard line kick of 37 yards to cut the hosts’ lead to 6-3. After throwing the ‘Jackets back 18 yards on the next three plays, the Indians took the ball at Alto 44 and went the distance in just three plays, with Hart scoring from the three for a 10-6 lead with 2:14 left in the first. The big play in the drive was a 34-yard pass from Fernando Espinoza to Trent Eaves. Espinoza was 14 of 23 for 215 yards on the night and eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark at 2,169.
Carlisle’s Chop Hernandez recovered a fumble by Alto QB Keegan Davis after a 12-yard loss at the Alto 30 and three plays later, Eaves scored from the four for a 17-6 lead with 7:39 remaining in the initial half.
Held on downs after the kickoff, the ‘Jackets punted to the Tribe 37 and Carlisle went 63 yards in seven plays with sophomore Erik Garza, who replaced Eaves at running back, scoring from 12 yards out with 1:24 on the clock. Garza gashed the Alto defense for 140 yards on 17 carries.
Following the kickoff, the Tribe held ground on a batted pass by Trent Eaves and when Tribe middle linebacker Alan Rocha threw Mumphrey for a six-yard loss. Alto’s punter fumbled the snap for an eight-yard loss and after an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was tacked on, the Indians took over at the Alto 21 with 21 seconds on the clock, plenty of time for the Tribe to score again.
After a 17-yard run by Garza, DeLeon scored from the four for a 31-6 lead. The big junior tight end finished with a team-high five receptions for 96 yards, and rushed for 60 yards on 11 carries.
It was Carlisle’s second TD in a span of 1:19, third in 7:34 and fourth in 13:09.
“That’s when the wheels fell off,” Baker said. “We lost our speed in the secondary and we kept getting behind the chains on offense either by what we did or didn’t do.
“We lost our cover guys with Clayton and Brody sitting over here and we had to shuffle people and put some where they’d played before.
“No excuses, Alto didn’t quit, they came out behind 31-6 and they outplayed us in the second half.
“The one good thing is usually when this happens and you have that sick feeling in your stomach, you’re through,” Baker said. “We’re not. We’re playing next week, this game honestly didn’t mean anything, our real season starts next week.
“If we don’t want to feel like this again, if we can remember this moment, anytime we want to jog in practice, miss a practice or take a day off, we’ve got to remember this feeling so we don’t feel it again.”
Espinoza threw an interception on the first series of the second half which was returned to the Indian six. Two plays later, Davis scored from the four to narrow the lead to 31-12.
A 13-play series by the Indians died at the Alto 32, and two plays later Davis hooked up with Khalil Reagan for a 73-yard scoring strike and it was 31-18 with 3:00 left in the third.
A trick play went 70 yards and a TD when Jackson Duplichain hid on the Alto sideline undetected and Davis hit him 25 yards downfield and the senior raced untouched to paydirt with 11:22 left in the game for a 31-24 score.
After a DeLeon field goal attempt was blocked, Alto took over at its own 28. Davis spotted Jamyrien Benton downfield and hooked up for a 42-yard scoring pass and then recovered an onside kick, trailing 31-30. Mumphrey went 27 yards on first down and Davis added 25 on the next play for a first down at the Tribe 1. The Indian defense stiffened and it took four plays for the Yellowjackets to negotiate that final yard as Duplichain squeezed in from inside the one for Alto’s first lead.
After the kickoff, Carlisle had the ball at its own 42 with 20 seconds left in the game.
Espinoza found Roberto ‘TinTin’ Camacho on first down for five yards and again for 14. After an incomplete pass, Brody Eaves re-entered the game for a seven-yard reception before the game ended on a 33-yard completion to DeLeon on the final play of the game at the Alto 3.