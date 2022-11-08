Carlisle Logo

ALTO - Despite Carlisle’s best two playmakers going down with injuries early in the first half, the District 11-2A champion Indians ended the game just three yards short from the winning touchdown here Thursday night in a 36-31 loss to Alto.

Nevertheless, Carlisle will face 6-3 Evadale Friday at Trinity in a Class 2A D2 bi-district game. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Evadale downed Hull Daisetta 39-16 last week for the opportunity to face the Tribe.

