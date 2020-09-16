It was a win.
It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win.
When all was said and done on Friday night at Arrowhead Stadium, the Carlisle Indians had notched a 12-0 decision over the winless Alto Yellowjackets in the Tribe’s 2020 home opener. With the win, Carlisle moves to 2-1 on the year and will host 3-0 Timpson, a 60-0 winner over Mt. Enterprise, next week.
In other District 9-2A contests, Union Grove downed Crowell 48-0, Linden Kildare fell to DeKalb 28-0, Hawkins blanked Boles 35-0, Beckville blasted Maud 75-14, Union Grove edged Alba Golden 12-9=8 Frankston fell to Huntington 28-15.
The Indians seemed out of sync all night, although some of that may be attributed to a Yellowjacket team that came ready to play. Alto took the opening kickoff and stepped off two quick downs before the Indian defense, keyed by a quarterback sack by Jamion Turner, held on downs and forced a punt. On the second play of the possession, Turner took a handoff from QB Carlos DeLeon and ripped off a 44-yard gain around right end to the Alto 25. But three straight incomplete passes brought Aaron Gallegos in and the strong-legged junior split the uprights for a 38-yard field goal that would have been good from 50 yards.
Alto ran for another couple of first downs before the Tribe defense stiffened and forced a fourth and eight at the Indian 34. Alto QB Will Dixon dropped back and was forced to scramble to his left where DeLeon delivered a crushing tackle that jarred the ball loose and Gallegos fell on it at the Carlisle 38. The two teams exchanged possessions before the Tribe took over at their own 24 with 3:05 left in the first half.
DeLeon took off for a 24-yard run on first down and Turner added a 12-yard run before the pair went for an 11-yard pass. Following another first down, the Yellowjacket defense finally stiffened and forced Gallegos to drill his second field goal of the night, this one from 35 yards out that again would have been good from 50 with five seconds left in the first half.
Although Alto controlled the clock most of the first half, the Indians actually had more offense, running for 87 yards and passing for 30, while Alto had 62 on the ground and just 11 in the air.
Neither team could sustain a drive in the third quarter, but Alto stubbed its toe early in the fourth when a wide-open receiver dropped a pass from Dixon at the Carlisle 15 on a fourth-and-13 that at the very least would have been a first down and possibly a touchdown.
The Tribe took over on downs at their own 26 and went 74 yards in seven plays with Matthew Rigdon finishing off the drive with a 21-yard run for the only touchdown of the night. DeLeon kick-started the drive with a 14-yard run on the first play and then found Griffin Rigdon for a 27-yard pass and run play on a third and nine to keep the drive alive and eventually enable the hosts to a 12-0 lead with 7:35 left in the game.
“It was ugly,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker admitted after the game, “but the good thing is we found a way to win when things weren’t clicking offensively for us.
“Alto gave in a good game plan like we thought they would. Their kids really got after us.”
The Indians finished with their lowest offensive output of the season with 214 yards total offense but gave up just 183.