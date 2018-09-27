PRICE - Sporting a spotless 4-0 record and a No. 9 state ranking in one poll and a No. 7 in two others, the Carlisle Indians hit the road Friday night to face the James Bowie Pirates in their final non-district game of the season.
Coming off two consecutive shut outs, 56-0 over Overton and a 48-0 shellacking of New Boston, the Tribe will be taking on a 2-2 Pirate squad that will focus on a strong ground game.
“They like to run the ball and they’re pretty physical,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker, in his first year at the Indian helm, said. “They play hard and they’re getting better every week.”
It is Pirate coach Eddy Mays’ first year in his second stint at James Bowie and Baker said his team’s are always prepared.
“I know he’s going to have them ready on both sides of the ball. He’s familiar with us and he knows how we do things.
“His kids are going to play hard, they’re big and going to play smash mouth football.”
The Indians’ defense has been in top form the past two weeks, allowing just 50 and 58 yards in the past two games, all on the ground.
No one could have surprised if the Indians had struggled last week against New Boston. It was homecoming, always a distraction, and at 4 p.m. Friday, a decision was made to move what was supposed to be a home game 12 miles down the road to Troup to a turf field because of a week-long rain which left Arrowhead Stadium’s field in a quagmire.
“We talked to them about that,” Baker said. “With all those distractions, they did a great job staying focused.”
QB Gerald Turner heads up an explosive Indian offense, running for 440 yards on just 38 carries, a staggering 11.6 average, and nine touchdowns. Add in two more TDs on kickoff returns and another on a 104-yard fumble return.
Turner is 38 of 57 passing, a 66.6 completion percentage, for 552 yards and four touchdowns after four games.
His younger brother Jamion is not far behind with 278 yards and five touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Jay Price has a team leading 24 receptions for 387 yards and a pair of scores.
“Carlisle is going to be a handful for us,” Mays said. “We’re getting better every week, but we’re putting in a new system and it’s taking a while.”
James Bowie lines up in a Slot T on offense and senior fullback Ty Watts leads the way. Watts is also the leading tackler on defense.