HAWKINS - Having to overcome a fifth-down touchdown after an inadvertent whistle overturned a fumble recovery, the Carlisle Indians took a 36-28 District 9-2A win here Friday night over Hawkins.
With the win, Carlisle moves to 3-1 in league play and hosts Union Grove this week for the Tribe’s 2021 Senior Night. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m.
Brody Eaves led the Indians with 161 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns while Fernando Espinoza completed 13 of 18 passes for 230 yards and a 61-yard TD strike to Clayton Hart. Hart led all receivers with five catches for 127 yards. Freshman Zeshaun Reed had four catches for 62 yards and David DeLeon had four receptions for 41 yards.
With Hawkins leading 12-7, the Hawks were threatening again with a first down at the Tribe 10. Hawkins QB Cort Gambino was hit in the backfield, fumbled and Carlisle recovered at the 11. But after a lengthy discussion by the officials, it was determined that an inadvertent whistle was blown before the ball was recovered so possession went back to Hawkins at the 11.
Three runs gained six yards and it should have been Carlisle’s ball at the five, but after another lengthy discussion, the officials ruled that the first down play with the inadvertent whistle didn’t count even though they had placed the ball at the 11 for a one-yard loss.
Given an extra down, Hawkins scored on the next play on a pass and ran across the two-point conversion for a 20-7 lead with 11:54 left in the first half.
Hawkins’ Kayden Upchurch had runs of 61 and 60 yards to set up the Hawks’ first scores sandwiched around a one-yard TD run by Eaves to cap off a 12-play, 64-yard drive. The big plays in the drive were passes from Espinoza to DeLeon for 16 and 20 yards.
After the Hawkins’ fifth-down TD, the Indians took over their own 13 and went 87 yards in just five plays with Eaves scoring from five yards out. Espinoza found Hart with strikes of 16 and 36 to key the drive and narrow the score to 20-13 with 5:15 left in the half.
Recovering a Hawkins fumble two plays after the kickoff, Espinoza hooked up with Reed on a 34-yard reception on first down and Eaves scored on a seven-yard run on the next play. DeLeon’s PAT knotted the game at 20-20 with 4:26 left in the half.
Hawkins would take the kickoff and go 78 yards in 11 plays for a 28-20 lead with 14 seconds on the clock.
Taking over at its own 21 with 6:59 in the third, Carlisle went the distance in four plays to tie the game again. Eaves had a pair of runs for 10 and 17 yards and Hart added a 10-yard run before Espinoza found Hart open on a short route and the fleet sophomore broke a pair of tackles and outraced everyone to the end zone for a 61-yard touchdown. Espinoza and DeLeon hooked up the two-point conversion to knot the game 28-28 with 5:16 left in the third.
Early in the fourth period, DeLeon scored on a four-yard run and Espinoza found Hart for the two-point conversion. Eaves keyed the drive with runs of 52 and 17 yards.
The 52-yard run was actually a 69-yard TD scamper that was nullified by a taunting call against Eaves who, when he reached the two-yard line, took a hard right turn and raced to the other side of the field before crossing into the end zone.
“In the game, we had to overcome adversity caused by the officiating,” Indian coach Clay Baker said, “but we didn’t let it rattle us and that really impressed me. We had told Brody If he broke a long one to slow up and take as much time off the clock as he could. That’s what he did, he wasn’t showing anyone up.”