PRICE - It was a night when everything went right for Carlisle and everything went wrong for Overton in a clash between two Rusk County rivals ended with a 76-0 win for the host Indians.
Jamion Turner scored four times for the Tribe, twice on runs of six and 68 yards on his only two carries and also reached the end zone on a 36-yard reception and a 78-yard kickoff teurn to start the second half.
Indian quarterback Carlos DeLeon had a breakout game with scoring runs of 80 and 44 yards and finished with 123 yards on four carries and completed six of eight passes for 97 yards and two more touchdowns.
Louie Garcia added a pair of scores on a four-yard reception and a six-yard fumble return. Brett Roland had a TD on a 28-yard reception. Cory Roe had a 33-yard scoring run and Nacho Villanueva ended the scoring with a 40-yard sprint.
“They’re a great team,” Overton coach Justin Arnold said after the game. “They play hard, they’re fast and they get after it, they wanted it more than we did.”
Carlisle finished with 308 yards on the ground on just 10 carries and another 97 passing for 405 yards total offense despite running only 18 offensive plays.
“There were a couple of things that stood out to me,” Indian coach Clay Baker said after the game. “We challenged a couple of groups this week, one being our offensive line and I thought they stepped up and did a great job. We had some pretty big holes out there.
“We also challenged our defensive tackles, we worked some new guys in and I thought they did a great job.”
Turner ended the night with 74 yards rushing, 36 receiving and the 78-yard kickoff return for 188 yards. The junior speedster scored all four times he touched the ball.
DeLeon also counted for four scores as he ran for two and threw for another pair.
“They wanted it more than we did,” Arnold said. “We got down tonight and we didn’t recover. I’m disappointed in the way we performed effort-wise. Once again, we had opportunities and didn’t execute.
“They’ve got great speed and executed to a T. They’d played two tough teams coming in so we knew how fast they were. Once we got down, there was no fight in us and that’s what I’m disappointed about,” Arnold said.
Overton fumbled the opening kickoff and Carlisle’s Christian Hale recovered at the Mustang 21. DeLeon hit Brett Roland on the left for 15 yards to set up Turner’s six-yard scoring run. Aaron Gallegos added the first of his 10 PATs for a quick 7-0.
Overton picked up a quick first down on a pair of runs by Shaun Garcia before the Tribe defense forced a punt.
Taking over at their own 37 following a punt, the Indians were whistled for a motion penalty before Turner took off around the right side, stiff armed the final Mustang defender to the ground at the 35 and raced on in for a 78-yard TD.
“Jamion ran well tonight, he’s a different runner this year. He’s running tough and making some moves using his vision,” Baker pointed out.
“I thought Carlos threw the ball great, had good accuracy and good reads. I was proud of our kids tonight except for the penalties (five for 40 yards), we’ve got to clean that up.”
After Carlisle’s first 10 offensive plays, the Indians had a 27-0 lead at the end of the first period. The Tribe’s first two plays of the second period resulted in two more scores on the passes to Roland and Turner. Alex Garza recovered a fumble to set Carlisle’s final first half tally came on a fourth-and-21 when DeLeon scored from 44 yards out after a 44-yard sprint by Turner was called back.
The Indians ran only two offensive plays in the second half yet scored 28 more on Turner’s kickoff return, Garza’s fumble return, Roe’s scoring run and Villanueva’s TD run.