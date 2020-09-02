Looking to bounce back from a disappointing 40-29 season-opening loss to Palestine Westwood last week, the Carlisle Indians travel to Troup for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night. Troup blanked Alto 27-0 last week.
It will be the second week in a row that the Class 2A Indians will take on a Class 3A Division I team.
“Troup will be tough,’ Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “They’re a good football team, their kids play hard. I was impressed by how physical and how hard their kids played all four quarters. They play with a lot of emotion.
“ It’s going to be another tough one for us, there are not any easy ones in our non-district schedule.” Quarterback Trevor Padia led the way for the Tigers in their win, completing eight of 14 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns while running for 66 yards and another pair of scores.
Carlisle will close out its non-district run by hosting Alto next week and then at home again against Timpson the following week.
“They had a lot of speed, really good skill kids,” Baker said of Westwood. “They’re a very good football team, much better than Westwood has been in the past. They gave us a test to see where we’re at. Westwood is going to be better than anyone in our district.
“We cramped up at times, the humidity got to us. and we didn’t tackle well. Our linebackers really have to improve. We had guys in position, but just didn’t make the tackle.’’
But there were bright spots in the loss, the Carlisle offense had 402 yards total offense. Quarterback Carlos DeLeon, who also saw time at receiver, had 199 yards with 56 rushings, 63 passing, and 80 receiving. Matt Rigdon had 213 total yards with 47 on the ground, completing eight of 16 passing for another 148 and 18 receiving. Jamion Turner had 48 yards rushing and four receptions for 54 yards. Brett Roland had three receptions for 73 yards and a touchdown.
“We threw more than I planned on going in,” Baker said. “We got behind and had to play catch up and we had 12 penalties that made us have to throw.”
Center Luis Oliveros was a big plus for the Tribe, Baker pointed out “He really impressed us, and they were lined up where there was always a man over him. Both the other ones on the right side, Chris Barnett at guard and Joel Frazier at tackle, I was really impressed with them. The left side needs to get better.”
On defense, the smallest guy on the field drew praise from Baker. “Alexis Hernandez, who is about 5-4 and weighs 130 pounds, played just about every play on defense and I think had five tackles, which is good for a defensive tackle.”
Hernandez, just a sophomore, is joined on that side of the ball with three freshmen, David DeLeon, Xaryus Sheppard, and Clayton Hart.
“It’s a big game for us,” Baker said of this week’s game. “It’s about us. It’s about finding ways to make us better, which means offensively we need to eliminate the penalties, taking care of the football, and blocking better on the left side of the line. On defense, we’ve got to be able to go full speed instead of taking plays off and we have to tackle better.
“Regardless of what the score is, if we do those things, we’ll feel more positive, and if we do those things the score will look a little more positive for us. These are two big 3A schools back to back and we’ve got to find ways to make ourselves better.
“It would be nice to get a win and not start -0-2,” Baker admitted. “We have to focus on ourselves and improve on the things we’ve talked about, stay positive, and try to get better.”
In other District 9-2A openers, Hawkins was the only winner, outscoring Maud 56-34. Timpson downed Frankston, 68-24, Queen City blanked Linden Kildare, 14-0, Beckville fell to Joaquin, 8-6, and Chisum mauled Union Grove 56-16.