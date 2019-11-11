PLANO – Six Texas high school football stars have been recognized in the tenth week of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program.
In its 14th consecutive year, Ford Motor Company’s Player of the Week program is again honoring six outstanding student-athletes each week of the 2019 regular season, recognizing one player in each of the state’s six athletic classifications. The winners are chosen for athletic achievements on the field, as well as for outstanding scholarship and community involvement. These players are the embodiment of Ford’s Go Further commitment.
This week’s winning athletes join a long list of remarkable players recognized for their exceptional efforts.
Class 2-A: Carlos DeLeon, Junior, Quarterback, Carlisle
In a 35-28 win over division rival, Big Sandy, Carlisle quarterback Carlos DeLeon carried 24 times for 227 yards and three touchdowns. DeLeon also completed eight of 12 passes for 134 yards.
Class 6-A: D.J. Graham, Senior, DB/WR, Keller Central
Class 5-A: Conner Kestler, Senior, Quarterback, Calhoun
Class 4-A: Ace Whitehead, Junior, Quarterback, Lampasas
Class 3-A: Dawson Hightower, Junior, LB/RB, Whitney
Class 2-A: Carlos DeLeon, Junior, Quarterback, Carlisle
Private: William Harris, Senior, WR & Secondary, Lutheran North
Nominate your elite student-athlete at PlayeroftheWeek.com
Students recognized by Ford Motor Company, Texas Ford dealers and the Built Ford Tough media advisory board as Players of the Week excel in three categories:
Individual performance on the field, including significant game statistics
Contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities
Performance off the field, including academic success and good community citizenship
Fans, coaches and media can nominate athletes at PlayeroftheWeek.com, as well as catch up with winners, view video clips of players in action and get the latest program details. Continue to follow the conversation on social media by using #FordPOTW, and share the recognition of these outstanding individuals each week.
Additionally, fans can catch all the action on Fox Sports Southwest. The network is again teaming with Ford and Texas Ford dealers to keep up with award winners through its weekly television show. Each week, television crews will travel to communities across Texas, spotlighting players who excel on the field, in the classroom and in their communities. The half-hour Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program will air on Fridays at 8 a.m., with a re-broadcast at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.