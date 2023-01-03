A handful of area varsity boys and girls teams played district games right before the New Year including Carlisle, Mt. Enterprise and Overton. The two Mt. Enterprise teams traveled to Carlisle on Friday afternoon where the Galcats took down the Lady Indians 36-18 followed by the Indians handling the Wildcats 43-19. At home in Overton, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs both took losses to Douglass, going 20-47 and 24-44.
The poised Galcats dominated their matchup against the Lady Indians, outscoring them in each quarter. Dede Davis scored a whopping 24 points, followed by Chasity Garcia (six), Trinitie Cotton (two), Kira Smith (two) and Ashlyn Little (two).
The Lady Indians put up their strongest fight in the final quarter where they scored eight points to the Galcats’ nine. Scorers for the Lady Indians were Kyra Holcomb (10), Kalei Martin (four) and Jo Conchola (four).
In a reversal following the varsity girls’ game, it was the Carlisle boys taking control against Mt. Enterprise. They kept constant pressure on the Wildcats, only giving away four points in the first half. The second half saw the Wildcats improve offensively but they continued to trail by double digits.
Of the Indians, head coach Jerod Roland noted that they’re still struggling to put the ball in the basket overall. The team is rusty from their week off and players have been away with families for the holidays, but Roland added that this win sets a great tone for the rest of their district games. “We’re getting better. We played great defense. We rebounded. I’m super proud of their effort and that’s all I can ask for,” he said.
Scorers for the Indians were David DeLeon (10), Fernando Espinoza (eight), Cullen Thomas (seven), Roberto Camacho (six), Chase Roland (six), Chop Hernandez (four) and Clayton Hart (two). In rebounds, Thomas made nine, Camacho made six and DeLeon, Hart and Espinoza each made three.
The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs made a strong effort against the talented Douglass teams, fighting until the last second. Scorers for the Mustangs were Isaiah Hawkins (seven), Jayden Edwards (five), Bryce Still (four) and Joey Zalman (four). For the Lady Mustangs it was Brylie Smith (10), Alex Brown (six), Kayla Nobles (five), Ne’Kier Weir (two) and Avery Smith (one).
Next up for the 1-0 Indians and 1-2 Lady Indians are games at Cushing beginning 6 p.m. on Tuesday. After away games on Tuesday afternoon against New Summerfield, the Wildcats and Galcats will next travel to Overton on Friday, with varsity games starting at 6 p.m. The West Rusk Raiders open their district season 7:30 p.m. at home against Arp, following the 1-1 Lady Raiders’ game.