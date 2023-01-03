A handful of area varsity boys and girls teams played district games right before the New Year including Carlisle, Mt. Enterprise and Overton. The two Mt. Enterprise teams traveled to Carlisle on Friday afternoon where the Galcats took down the Lady Indians 36-18 followed by the Indians handling the Wildcats 43-19. At home in Overton, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs both took losses to Douglass, going 20-47 and 24-44. 

The poised Galcats dominated their matchup against the Lady Indians, outscoring them in each quarter. Dede Davis scored a whopping 24 points, followed by Chasity Garcia (six), Trinitie Cotton (two), Kira Smith (two) and Ashlyn Little (two). 

