TENAHA - It was supposed to be a titanic battle between the two pre-season favorites for the District 11-2A title here Friday night.
It fell a little short of that.
Carlisle accumulated 443 yards total offense while holding the Tigers to 87 en route to a 48-0 thumping in both teams’ 11-2A opener.
The Indians move to a spotless 6-0 on the season while Tenaha falls to 2-4.
Carlisle will host Cushing this week at Arrowhead Stadium. Cushing held off Overton 22-15 in overtime and Alto took a 46-34 decision over Mount Enterprise in the other two 11-2A games. Tenaha will host Alto Saturday night while Overton will travel to Mount Enterprise.
The undefeated Indians piled up 338 yards total offense in the first half and scored on a 95-yard fumble return on the final play before halftime for an insurmountable 42-0 lead.
Carlisle coach Clay Baker flooded the field with reserves most of the final half. “Our kids were ready,” Baker said after the game. “This is the one our kids have been waiting for since the first practice. As lopsided as it was, we didn’t think it would be like that.”
Tribe QB Fernando Espinoza, who was eight of 12 for 211 yards to run his season totals to 1,363 yards and 14 touchdowns, found junior Clayton Hart down the left sideline for 47 yards on the first play of the game and the rout was on. Four plays later, David DeLeon scored from the three and the Tribe had put up the first points of the game with just 1:21 off the clock. DeLeon’s PAT, the first of six, gave the visitors a 7-0 margin.
After holding the Tigers on downs, Espinoza hit Trent Eaves with passes of 16 and 27 yards, Hart ran for 13 before Brody Eaves outran the defense around left end from 27 yards out for a 14-0 lead with 7:08 on the clock.
Tenaha could gain only a single yard before having to punt again. Espinoza found Hart for a 35-yard gain before Hart ran for 12 to the Tiger 13. On the next play, Eaves sprinted through a huge hole on the right side of the line to the end zone and a 21-0 lead.
Carlisle’s next score came on a perfectly executed hook-and-ladder. Espinoza hit sophomore Robert Camacho five yards downfield, who lateraled to a sprinting Eaves in full stride. Eaves cut away from Tenaha’s Ja’Tyrian Moore and outraced the Tenaha defenders to the end zone to complete the 63-yard trick play with 10:27 left in the half for a 28-0 lead.
“We practiced it for two weeks, but I honestly didn’t think we would use it,” Baker said with a smile. “I really don’t like trick plays, but I had it in my head right then. I’ve got to give credit to Brody. I looked out at him and he gave me the signal suggesting we run it and I figured what the heck, let’s do it and they executed it perfectly.”
Carlisle stretched its lead to 35-0 on its next possession. Taking over at its own 26, the Tribe went the distance in just six plays, with Eaves going the final 19 yards on a sweep around right end with 2:10 on the clock.
Moore picked off an Espinoza pass at the Carlisle 48 and returned it to the Indian two with only 23 seconds left before half.
A gain of one put the ball at the one but that was as close as the Tigers got as Moore took off around left end before being met by a horde of Indians led by Trent Eaves and Erik Garza. Still fighting for yards, Moore was stripped by Camacho who raced 95 yards on the final play of the half for the 42-0 lead.
“That was a huge play,” Baker admitted. “Their guy was swarmed.”
Freshman backup QB Chuy Enriquez scored Carlisle’s only second half TD on a two-yard run with 7:12 left in the game.
Brody Eaves ran for a season-low 109 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries, 99 coming in the first half, to run his season totals to 1,090 yards and 17 TDs.
“We didn’t run him the second half,” Baker pointed out. “We’ve got a lot of weapons to share the ball with so you can’t key in on one guy. Clayton had a big catch on the first play of the game and he had a couple of big runs. He runs hard and tackling is something they struggle with so I thought he could have a big night.”
Hart finished with 47 yards on the ground in just four carries and had two receptions for another 78 yards. He left the game after a 15-yard run late in the first half when he literally ran over Tenaha’s Brikelian Kenney in a collision in front of the Carlisle bench. The collision knocked Tenney, who was also the Tiger QB, out of the game.
“Clayton should be good,” Baker said. “We decided not to take a chance since we had the game in hand.”
The Indians have lost a pair of two-way starters when Zashaun Reed broke both his legs in the Mildred game and the team’s defensive leader, Alan Rocha, tore ligaments in an elbow in the same game. Both are out for the year.
It was the first time the two teams had met since 2018 when Tenaha took a 38-14 playoff win in Hallsville.
The swarming Carlisle defense was led by Garza and Chuckie Martinez, who each had nine tackles. They both three tackles for loss and two sacks. Six players combined for 10 sacks and the Tribe defense had 19 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. Roberto Camacho had six tackles, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries including the 95-yard TD. Cullen Thomas had eight tackles, four for a loss, one sack, four QB pressures and one recovered fumble.
Trent Eaves picked off his team-high fourth interception and also had four tackles, one for a loss and a fumble recovery.