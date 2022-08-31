HARLETON - A cat-like quick defense completely stifled Harleton here Friday night as the Carlisle Indians handed out a 31-0 shutout in both teams’ season opener.
While a swarming defense gave up just 86 yards total offense, the Tribe offense ran for 207 yards and QB Fernando Espinoza completed 11 of 15 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. Senior Brody Eaves ran for 143 yards on just nine carries and three touchdowns, including a 82-yard sprint on which he was never touched.
“It was a good start on the season,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “The kids had a lot of energy and it paid off. We challenged our offensive line. We told them we had to be able to run the ball and we did have success there.”
The Tribe had just 24 running plays but averaged 8.6 yards per carry while the Indian defense gave up only 70 yards on the ground on 37 tries, a paltry 1.8 yards per carry. The Wildcats were four of eight through the air for 16 yards.
“I can’t say enough about Coach (Ronnie) Hendrix,” Baker said. “To throw a shutout in his first game as defensive coordinator is really something. We had a lot of guys flying to the ball on every play and we didn’t have that last year.”
That defense sacked Wildcat QB Baine Cornelius on the first play of the game to set things off. After a three-and-out, Carlisle took over at its own 34.
An 11-play, 44-yard drive stalled out at the Cat 22 and junior David DeLeon booted a 39-yard field goal with 5:45 in the first quarter for a 3-0 lead.
Erick Garza and Zeshaun Reed combined a 19-yard sack on the next Harleton series to force a punt which carried only 19 yards to the Cat 30.
On the next play, Espinoza hooked up with Reed on a short pass which the speedy sophomore sped 30 yards down the left sideline for the Tribe’s first touchdown of the year. DeLeon added the PAT, the first of four of the night, and the Indians were up 10-0 with 3:07 remaining in the first.
Midway through the second, junior Clayton Hart ripped off 35 yards around right end and Eaves culminated the 60-yard, five-play series with a 14-yard sprint to the end zone. DeLeon’s PAT stretched the lead to 17-0 with 4:36 left in the half.
Carlisle took over at its own 15 with 57 seconds left on the clock and went the distance in just six plays with Eaves blasting his way into the end zone from eight yards out on the last play of the half.
DeLeon’s kick made it 24-0. Espinoza had completions of 23 yards to Reed, 17 to Eaves, 22 to Hart and 17 to Trent Eaves on the drive.
Eaves tacked on an insurance score with a 82-yard gallop through left tackle with six minutes left in the third. DeLeon again added the PAT.
Baker played reserves the rest of the way on offense.
Hart finished with 44 yards on just four carries and added two receptions for 29 yards. Reed led all receivers with four catches for 95 yards and a touchdown.
In other District 11-2A games, Shelbyville downed Alto 48-44, Tenaha held off West Sabine 50-48, Cayuga beat Cushing 32-7, Overton fell to Quintana Boles 27-12 and Mount Enterprise fell to Deweyville 40-26.
Carlisle will host Class 3A Troup, who downed White Oak 49-14, this week at Arrowhead Stadium in the Indians’ home opener.