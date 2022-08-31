Carlisle Indians Brody Eaves

Carlisle Indian Brody Eaves (#15) runs the ball with blocking support from Clayton Hart (#21).

 Courtesy Photo/Marlene Behind the Lens

HARLETON - A cat-like quick defense completely stifled Harleton here Friday night as the Carlisle Indians handed out a 31-0 shutout in both teams’ season opener.

While a swarming defense gave up just 86 yards total offense, the Tribe offense ran for 207 yards and QB Fernando Espinoza completed 11 of 15 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. Senior Brody Eaves ran for 143 yards on just nine carries and three touchdowns, including a 82-yard sprint on which he was never touched.

