Facing their second Class 3A school in a row to start the 2020 season, the Carlisle Indians got a little revenge with a solid 33-14 victory over the Troup Tigers here Friday night to even their record at 1-1.
Carlisle Coach Clay Baker wanted improvement from his defense, and he got it in a big way. Troup didn’t get its first down until there was 4:11 left in the first half, and the Tigers were already down 20-0 at that point.
Troup had a minus one-yard rushing in the first half and only 52 passing.
“Our kids were much better defensively tonight,” Baker said after the game. “We challenged them and they responded. We’ve got to shore up some things in our secondary but we’ll get that done.”
The Indians’ offense was methodical Friday night, rushing for 170 yards and passing for 105.
“We did what we had to on offense,” Baker said. “We cut down on our penalties and ran the ball well and we didn’t have a turnover.”
Carlisle took the opening kickoff and launched an 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:31 off the clock and ended when Matthew Rigdon found DeLeon open at the 2 for a 24-yard TD pass on a fourth and five with 5:29 left in the first quarter. Aaron Gallegos kicked the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
DeLeon had runs of 11 and 14 on the drive while Rigdon had a 12-yard gain around right end that featured several broken tackles.
On the second play after the ensuing kickoff, Grady Jones picked off Troup QB Trevor Padia at the Carlisle 41. Six plays later, Rigdon scored from the one and again Gallegos’ kick was down the middle and the Tribe had a 14-0 lead with 48 seconds left in the first.
After holding Troup to a three-and-out, Carlisle went 40 yards in 13 plays with Rigdon again bulling his way in from a yard out. The big play in the drive was a 27-yard run from DeLeon and the Indians led 5:39 left in the half.
Troup finally got its initial first down with 4:11 left and went on to score on a 44-yard pass to the Tribe’s lead to 20-7 with 1:59 left in the half.
After Troup tried a pooch kick, Carlisle started at its own 43 and went 57 yards in five plays with Rigdon hitting DeLeon in stride on a 35-yard scoring pass. Gallegos’ PAT extended the Tribe’s lead to 27-7 with 59 seconds left in the first half.
Troup QB Trevor Padia broke the first play of the second half for 59 yards before Indian safety Grady Jones made a touchdown-saving shoestring tackle. Six plays later, Padia scored from a yard to get the Tigers to within 13 at 27-14 with 8:44 left in the third period.
With 3:33 left in the third, Troup faced a fourth and one at the Carlisle 40. Padia clapped his hands trying to get a wide receiver’s attention and Tiger snapped the ball and a Tiger running back fell on it for a 19-yard loss. Seven plays later, Jamion Turner scored from a yard out for the final 33-14 margin.
Carlisle will be at home next week after facing a pair of 3A Division 1 schools on the road when the Tribe will host 0-2 Alto, who fell 48-6 to Timpson after losing to Troup 27-0 in the season opener.