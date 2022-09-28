Carlisle Indians Erik Garza

Carlisle Indians LB/RB Erik Garza (#8) runs the ball in Friday night’s game against Lone Oak.

 Courtesy Photo/Marlene Behind the Lens

LONE OAK - Clayton Hart exploded for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries to spark the undefeated Carlisle Indians to a 48-32 win over Lone Oak here on Friday night.

It was the fourth straight win for the Class 2AD2 Tribe over a Class 3A opponent, with the other victory coming against a Class 2AD1 team. Lone Oak falls to 0-5. Carlisle will be off this week before opening District 9-2A at Tenaha on Oct. 7.

