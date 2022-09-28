LONE OAK - Clayton Hart exploded for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries to spark the undefeated Carlisle Indians to a 48-32 win over Lone Oak here on Friday night.
It was the fourth straight win for the Class 2AD2 Tribe over a Class 3A opponent, with the other victory coming against a Class 2AD1 team. Lone Oak falls to 0-5. Carlisle will be off this week before opening District 9-2A at Tenaha on Oct. 7.
“Overall, I think we played hard and with a lot energy,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “We just had too many penalties and eight dropped balls on offense. We gave up too many big plays on defense, most with backups in the game.”
The Indians were playing without two starters, Zeshaun Reed, who broke both legs a week ago, and middle linebacker Alan Rocha, the team’s leading tackler. Reed is out for the season but Rocha, according to Baker, should be back for the Tenaha game.
Brody Eaves ran 156 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown to run his season total 981 and 14 TDs. Fernando Espinoza completed 14 of 24 passes for 247 yards and three scores. The Indians ran for 374 yards and had 611 yards total offense.
“We had at eight drops or there’s no telling how many yards he would’ve had,” Baker pointed out. Espinoza has thrown for 1,152 yards in 2022.
Carlisle had two touchdowns called back by holding calls. At the end of the first half, with five seconds remaining on the clock and the Tribe at the LO five, another holding penalty caused a 10-second runoff to send the teams to the locker room.
Lone Oak took a quick 7-0 lead to start the game but the visitors slapped back when Eaves took a pass from Espinoza to the end zone from 25 yards out to tie the game at 7-7.
Lone Oak took advantage of a Tribe fumble at the Carlisle 28 to go up 13-7, but the Tribe answered on a short dive play by Hart to go up 14-13.
Hart sprinted 55 yards to put the Indians up 21-13. A 51-yard touchdown pass was negated by a holding penalty in the second period.
“Clayton had a big night,” Baker said. “He made some big plays when he touched the ball. He ran north and south and broke a lot of tackles.”
Hart scored on a 30-yard run on the opening drive of the second half to Carlisle a 27-13 lead, but Lone Oak used a breakdown in the Carlisle secondary to narrow the lead to 27-19.
Following the kickoff, Brody broke off a punishing 70-yard run during which he broke a couple of tackles to stretch the lead to 34-19. “Brody had a solid night, only one big run but it was a great run,” Baker said.
Hart then hauled down a throw from Espinoza to complete a 55-yard TD to give the Tribe a 41-19 margin.
After a long TD pass by LO, David DeLeon took a pass from Espinoza and booted the PAT for the final 48-26 score.