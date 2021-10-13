PRICE - Brody Eaves ran for 191 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Carlisle Indians racked up another District 9-2A victory with a 32-22 decision over Frankston Friday night.
Carlisle moves to 2-1 in league play and 2-4 on the year and will have an open date this week before traveling to Hawkins Oct. 22.
Although the final margin was just 10 points, the Indians piled up 461 yards total offense while Frankston had only 126. 14 penalties by Carlisle for 110 yards and a couple of questionable calls on kickoffs kept the game close.
Carlisle’s Chop Hernandez, just moved from the defensive line to the secondary, picked off Frankston QB Cael Bruno on the first play of the game to put the Tribe in business at the Frankston 24.
Sophomore David DeLeon burst through a huge hole on the left side of the line on the Indians’ first play and went the distance for Carlisle’s first touchdown. DeLeon added the PAT for a quick 7-0 lead with just 21 seconds gone in the game.
DeLeon executed what appeared to be a perfect onside kick on the ensuing kickoff which was touched by a Frankston player at his own 49 before Hernandez recovered at the 50. But the officials ruled the ball had not traveled 10 yards and awarded possession to Frankston at the 50.
Three plays later, Carlisle took over at its own 14 after forcing a punt. Indian QB Fernando Espinoza hit freshman receiver Zeshaun Reed with a 32-yard pass and then Eaves broke loose for a 58-yard TD run only to have it called back for holding.
Fourteen plays later, which included a 25-yard pass to Eaves, the drive stalled and DeLeon drilled a 27-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 1:08 left in the first period.
Frankston’s Tyler Rogers returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for a TD and narrow the lead to 10-7.
Following that kickoff, the Tribe faced a fourth and six at its own 48 and executed a fake punt that saw Luis Reyes take a short snap and blast up the middle 11 yards for a first down.
Four plays later, all runs by Eaves, the fleet junior scored on a five-yard run through left tackle, and DeLeon’s extra point extended the lead to 17-7 with 9:06 left in the first half.
“If it hadn’t been for the penalties, Brody would have 300 yards rushing,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said after the game. “I told the kids we may set an UIL record for penalties. I thought our defense really played well.”
Eaves ran his season rushing total to 769 yards on 99 carries magnum 7.9 average and 10 touchdowns.
On their next possession, the Indians went 61 yards in nine plays with sophomore Clayton Hart scoring on a 21-yard run for a 24-7 lead with 3:00 left in the first half. Espinoza had completions of 18 yards to Hart and Hernandez on the drive. Espinoza, just a sophomore, completed 11 of 20 passes for 146 yards on the night to run his season total to 70 of 130 for 909 yards.
Hart had 67 yards on the ground on just seven carries and three receptions for 39 yards. DeLeon added 41 yards on four carries.
At that point, Frankston had minus 12 yards total offense but took the kickoff and went 63 yards in seven plays to narrow the gap to 24-15 with a two-point conversion.
Neither team scored again until late in the final period when Eaves broke free on a 36-yard run for a 30-15 lead with 5:42 on the clock but Frankston came right back to tally on a 48-yard pass play with 4:34 left.
Frankston attempted an onside kick which traveled just seven yards, but an inadvertent whistle allowed the visitors to kick off again.
Carlisle was forced to punt after the kickoff and DeLeon lofted a 41-yard boot that pinned the visitors at their own 16. DeLeon had three punts for a 45.3 average on the night.
After three incompletions and a holding call, Hernandez sacked a scrambling Bruno for a safety at the back of the end zone and a safety for the final 32-22 margin.
Earlier in the week, three-time All-State kicker and two-way starter Aaron Gallegos, who has a 51-yard field goal to his credit earlier in the year, was ruled out for the season with a broken bone in his right foot.