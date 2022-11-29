PALESTINE - Lovelady quarterback Shaun Easterling ran for 211 yards and teammate Dayvian Skinner added 158 as the Lovelady Lions knocked Carlisle from the Class 2AD1 playoffs here Friday night 32-21.

It was a hard-fought, close game until the very end, as Lovelady clung desperately to a 26-21 lead until Skinner scored on a two-yard run with just 1:05 left in the game to put it away. Twice, the Indians turned the Lions away on goal line stands.

Tags

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription