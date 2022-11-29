PALESTINE - Lovelady quarterback Shaun Easterling ran for 211 yards and teammate Dayvian Skinner added 158 as the Lovelady Lions knocked Carlisle from the Class 2AD1 playoffs here Friday night 32-21.
It was a hard-fought, close game until the very end, as Lovelady clung desperately to a 26-21 lead until Skinner scored on a two-yard run with just 1:05 left in the game to put it away. Twice, the Indians turned the Lions away on goal line stands.
The Tribe fell Friday night despite a gallant effort by tight end David DeLeon who had four receptions for a game-high 113 yards.
“The kids played hard, just like they have all year,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “There’s no words you can offer when you do lose that last one to comfort them much, but you can’t allow one game to define their season.
“Our seniors have done their part continuing our tradition and raised it to another standard. I’m proud of them.”
Lovelady took an early lead when a 30-yard punt return set the Lions up at the Indian 20, but it took six plays to navigate that 20 yards with Skinner taking it in from the one with 8:56 left in the first period.
On the preceding series, the Indians staged their first goal line stand when they stiffened with Lovelady facing a fourth-and-three at the Tribe seven and held Easterling to two yards on a try up the middle out of a Power I formation.
Carlisle answered in a hurry, with Brody Eaves getting nine yards after an incomplete pass and then junior Clayton Hart burst through the left side of the line and outraced everyone to the end zone 75 yards away. DeLeon added the PAT and the Indians had a 7-6 lead only 23 seconds after Lovelady had scored.
After holding Lovelady to a three-and-out, the Tribe had back-to-back motion penalties and Eaves was dropped for a three-yard loss. Following an incomplete pass, the Tribe faced a third and 23 at the Lion 45 when junior QB Fernando Espinoza hit DeLeon in stride at the 15 and the big junior dragged three Lovelady defenders to the Lion seven before being stopped. Two plays later, DeLeon scored from the four. His PAT stretched the lead to 14-6 with 4:43 left in the first period.
Easterling took off for 50 yards on the first play after the kickoff and a face mask penalty set the Lions up at the Carlisle 10. Two plays later, Cortavies Whitaker scored from the 10. Once again, the two-point conversion attempt failed but Lions had narrowed the Tribe lead to 14-12.
Once again, the Indians answered in a hurry, taking the kickoff and going 74 yards in only five plays. DeLeon started it off with a 44-yard reception and added a 18-yard catch where he went high in the air and came down hard on his back.
Two plays later, Espinoza hit Hart in stride on a slant route and the Tribe led 21-12 with only 54 seconds on the clock before halftime.
Lovelady scored on its first two possessions of the second half for a 26-21 lead and threatened on its third series with a first-and-10 at the Indian seven but four running plays garnered but four yards and the threat was thwarted.
“Lovelady has a good football team,” Baker said. “They found a way to get it done tonight and we didn’t. We would find ways to move it and then we’d shoot ourselves in the foot.” Carlisle had six motion penalties on the night.
“We struggled to find ways to get it going, and they’re a good defensive team. Statistically, they’re the number one defense in the state. That’s the most points they’ve given up a game this year,” Baker pointed out.
Carlisle finishes the 2022 season with Brody Eaves rushing for 1,925 yards and 33 touchdowns and Fernando Espinoza throwing for 2,817 yards and 27 TDs.
Hart finished as the Indians’ leading rusher with 89 yards on four carries. Carlisle had 359 yards total offense while Lovelady had 428, with all but 39 coming on the ground.