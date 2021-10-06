BIG SANDY - Amassing 541 yards total offense, the Carlisle Indians evened their District 9-2A record at 1-1 Friday night with a lopsided 42-0 win over Big Sandy.
Brody Evans ran for 182 yards and three touchdowns on just 12 carries and Fernando Espinoza completed 16 of 21 passes for a season-high 211 yards to lead the way.
Clayton Hart added 76 yards on seven carries and had two interceptions. Freshman Zeshaun Reed had six receptions for 61 yards and Evans had four catches for 84. David DeLeon had three receptions for 44 yards.
DeLeon also had a pair of touchdowns, one on the ground and another through the air and was a perfect six of six on PATs and had a 54-yard punt.
“We started off slow, but we bent and didn’t break,” head football coach Clay Baker said. “We didn’t quit. We got in some tough situations and we kept fighting. They were inside our 20 twice early and we kept them out.”
Carlisle got on the board early in the second quarter when Hart came up with his second interception to give the Indians possession at their own 35. Three plays later, Evans took off around right end after taking the snap in a Wildcat formation and raced 58 yards to the end zone with 10:19 left before halftime.
Clayton’s first interception thwarted Big Sandy’s only scoring threat when he picked off a Wildcat pass in the end zone on the opening series of the game.
DeLeon ripped through left tackle untouched for a three-yard scoring run with 4:14 left in the half for a 14-0 lead after he added his second PAT. The big play in the drive was a 72-yard completion from Espinoza to Evans deep down the middle of the field.
The Indians scored twice more before the half, on a 15-yard run by Evans and a six-yard pass from Espinoza to DeLeon. DeLeon added both PATs for a 28-0 halftime lead. The last score was set up when Evans recovered a Wildcat fumble at the Carlisle 46 with exactly one minute left on the clock. Carlisle went 54 yards in five plays in 39 seconds. Espinoza was five of five on the drive.
“I was extremely proud of our two-minute drill at the end of the first half. Everyone - our quarterback, our offensive line and our receivers - all did a great job,” Baker pointed out.
The Indians put the game away after the second-half kickoff with a lengthy 91-yard, 15-play drive that took 7:13 off the clock and ended with a 32-yard by Evans that started around the left side but saw the fleet junior cut it back to the middle on his way to paydirt. Once again, DeLeon added the PAT. The Tribe had to overcome two holding penalties on the drive.
Baker flooded the field with reserves and Luis Reyes added the final TD on a 14-yard sprint through right tackle 10:28 left in the game for the final 42-0 margin.
The Indians will host Frankston, 3-1 on the year and 1-1 in district, Friday night for the Tribe’s 2021 homecoming game. The kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.