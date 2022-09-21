PRICE - Fernando Espinoza completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 182 yards as the Carlisle Indians moved to 4-0 with a 50-30 decision over previously undefeated Mildred here Friday night.
It was a costly victory, however, as two-way starter Zeshaun Reed suffered breaks in both legs, a broken fibula and tibula in one leg and a broken femur in the other. Reed underwent surgery Saturday and could be back in time to run track, Tribe coach Clay Baker said.
Carlisle will travel to winless Lone Oak this week to close its non-district schedule. It will be the Indians’ fourth straight game against a Class 3A opponent.
Brody Eaves, the state’s leading rusher in 2A coming into the game, was ‘held’ to 130 yards in 10 carries and now has 825 yards and 13 touchdowns after scoring three against the Eagles.
“I thought we played our most sloppy game of the year,” Baker said. “But we found a way to win which is the most important thing. We’ll watch the video and find a way to get better, which is what non-district games are for.
“We’re 4-0 and scored 50 points, but for some reason it feels like we had a bad night.”
The Indians took the opening kickoff and went 67 yards in four plays, with Espinoza hitting on three straight passes for 66 yards before scoring from the one with just 1:03 gone in the game.
After holding Mildred on downs, a high snap on fourth down cost the Eagles 25 yards and set the Tribe up at the four. Eaves scored on the next play for a quick 14-0 lead with 9:34 left in the first.
Mildred made it 14-6 with a 15-yard pass to culminate a 58-yard, eight-play drive.
Carlisle came right back with a 53-yard, three-play scoring drive with Espinoza hooking up with Clayton Hart on a 17-yard aerial to make it 21-6 with 5:39 left the first. David DeLeon kicked all three PATs.
Holding Mildred on downs again, another high snap sailed over the punter’s head and the hosts took over at the Eagle nine. The visitors were able to hold their ground and took over at the one, but the Indian defense tripped up Ethen Frye in the end zone for a safety and a 23-6 lead with 1:28 left in the first period.
Taking over at the Mildred 47 following the kickoff, Espinoza found Hart from 17 yards out and a 30-6 lead with seven seconds left in the first stanza.
Mildred ate 4:33 off the clock on a 11-play drive that ended with a six-yard run by Michael York to narrow the Indian lead to 18 at 30-12, but on the first play after the kickoff, Eaves raced 53 yards down the right sideline to stretch it back to 37-12.
Late in the first half, the visitors scored on a 65-yard pass play but trailed 37-18 at intermission.
Mildred went 57 yards in 10 plays to start the second half to cut it to 37-24, but the Indians came back on a four-play, 73-yard scoring drive when Trent Eaves made a one-handed catch over his shoulder and raced 52 yards to the end zone to give Carlisle a 43-24 lead with 5:24 left in the third.
Frye finished Mildred’s scoring with a nine-yard run with 10 seconds left in the third. The Eagles recovered an onside kick and marched to the Indian 27 before the Eaves brothers drove a dagger in the Eagles’ hopes when Trent went high in the air to pick off a pass at the five and returned it 64 yards. Brody twisted the dagger when he went 31 yards untouched to the end zone to close out the scoring.
“We’ve got to find a way to stop someone,” Baker said, “we’ve got to cover someone. Lone Oak is going to throw the ball on every down. They may be winless, but I think they’re better than Mildred.”