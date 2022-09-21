PRICE - Fernando Espinoza completed 10 of his first 11 passes for 182 yards as the Carlisle Indians moved to 4-0 with a 50-30 decision over previously undefeated Mildred here Friday night.

It was a costly victory, however, as two-way starter Zeshaun Reed suffered breaks in both legs, a broken fibula and tibula in one leg and a broken femur in the other. Reed underwent surgery Saturday and could be back in time to run track, Tribe coach Clay Baker said.

