The Carlisle Indians and Laneville Yellowjackets faced off to open the boys’ bracket in the Michael Nix Tournament on Thursday morning with the Indians emerging the victor 50-46. The tournament is hosted by Mount Enterprise High School and runs from Thursday to Saturday.
The Yellowjackets and Indians fought neck and neck throughout the game, with the former trailing for most and tying up the score twice in the second quarter and twice in the third, and leading briefly going into the fourth.
Four 3-point field goals by the Indians, three contributed by Robert Camacho and one by Brody Eaves, made a big difference in the end for the close game. Camacho led the Indians overall in points scored with 16. Clayton Hart added 11, David DeLeon added nine, Fernando Espinoza added seven and Cullen Thomas added four.
Laneville’s top scorers were Jamorian Williams with 22 and Victor Hernandez with 12. Matthew Johnson and Adolfo Martinez each added four, and Deandre Thomas and Joseph Clark added two.
With the win, Carlisle are 2-0 in their season and they have advanced to the tournament’s championship bracket. They next face New Summerfield at 4:10 p.m. on Friday, the results of which were not in before our deadline. Laneville moved on to the consolation bracket and played against Cushing on Friday morning. They were shorthanded that game due to injuries and lost 41-67.