Fernando Espinoza

Carlisle Indians junior Fernando Espinoza (#4) dribbles around Laneville’s defense during their Thursday morning game at Mount Enterprise’s Michael Nix Tournament. 

 Staff Photo/Audrey Blaschke

The Carlisle Indians and Laneville Yellowjackets faced off to open the boys’ bracket in the Michael Nix Tournament on Thursday morning with the Indians emerging the victor 50-46. The tournament is hosted by Mount Enterprise High School and runs from Thursday to Saturday.

The Yellowjackets and Indians fought neck and neck throughout the game, with the former trailing for most and tying up the score twice in the second quarter and twice in the third, and leading briefly going into the fourth. 

