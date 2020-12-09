PRICE - Carlisle’s Aaron Gallegos was named the Special Team Player of the Year and five other Indians achieved first team status on the All District team for 9-2A. Five more Indians were selected to the second team and another five were honorable mention.
Gallegos, only a sophomore, captured his second straight Special Teams Player of the Year honor. He hit on five of seven field goals, 34 of 40 extra point tries and had 13 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Senior Matthew Rigdon was named the first team quarterback after completing 80 of 151 passes for 1,343 yards and 13 touchdowns and ran for 667 yards and another 11 touchdowns after transferring from Richland Springs during the summer. Carlos DeLeon, who was the district’s Most Valuable Offensive Player a year ago as a junior, missed one game due Covid quarantine and two others because of a badly sprained ankle was named as a first team running back with 496 yards and six touchdowns. DeLeon also completed 22 of 42 passes for 208 yards and was on the receiving end of 14 of Rigdon’s passes for another 196 yards and three touchdowns.
Slotback Griff Rigdon was another first team selection for the Indians, rushing for 357 yards and a pair of touchdowns and adding 20 receptions for another 314 yards.
On defense, linebackers Jamion Turner and Joel Fraser were named to the first team. Fraser had a team-high 108 tackles, including 23 against Joaquin in a bi-district win. The junior, who was playing linebacker for the first time, finished with 10 tackles for a loss, two fumble recoveries and an interception.
Turner, a first team defensive selection a year ago as a junior, was the Tribe’s second leading tackler with 85, including nine for a loss, two sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Second team honors for the Indians went to defensive back Clayton Hart, offensive lineman Luis Oliveros, defensive end Xaryus Sheppard, wide receiver Brett Roland and defensive back Adolfo Hernandez. Both Hart and Sheppard are just freshmen. Sheppard had a team-high five sacks despite missing a game due to a Covid quarantine.
Honorable mention honors went to offensive linemen Christobal Hernandez, Alan Rocha and Jaden Jordan and linebacker Cory Roe and defensive tackle Alexix Hernandez.
“Matt definitely deserved first team,” Carlisle coach Clay Baker said. “He was the leading passer in the district. He ran for a lot of yards and had 11 touchdowns.”
“Jamion could very well been on the first team offense too,” Baker pointed out. “We had to move him around all year on defensive and he excelled every place we put him.” In addition to his defensive stats, he led Carlisle in rushing with 753 yards and eight touchdowns and was also the leading receiver with 25 receptions for 403 yards and four scores.
“Joel didn’t start the year playing linebacker and it took a little time for him to adjust but he finished up strong and led the team in tackles,” Baker stated. “And he comes back next year.
“I thought Griff played well in every district game and he had at least one big play in every game,” Baker said.
“Carlos had a good year, but after what he did last year (more than 1,400 yards passing and 1,300 rushing), it wasn’t a good year according to his standards,” Baker pointed out. “Considering he missed a game due to Covid, injured an ankle early in the first district game and missed the next game, I think he had a good year.’
Baker couldn’t say enough good things about Gallegos. “When we get to the 35, he’s in range,” Baker said. “We had him pooch kick a lot of kickoffs or he’d had a lot more touchbacks.”